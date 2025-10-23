The new eateries we’re excited about this fall | Inquirer Lower Merion
Plus, two men were charged in connection with an attempted robbery of an armored truck.
Hi, Lower Merion! 👋
Several new eateries have recently opened in the area, with more on the way. Also this week, two men were charged in connection with an attempted robbery of an armored truck earlier this month, SEPTA is now a third of the way through its Regional Rail car inspections, and the former longtime leader of Bethel A.M.E. Church of Ardmore reflects on her first year in a historic new role.
We may only be a month into fall, but the area’s culinary scene has been booming this season. Two new eateries opened in the last few weeks, with a third debuting today, and more on the horizon.
New Jersey sports-bar chain Tommy’s Tavern & Tap took over the former J. Alexander’s space at 256 Mall Blvd. in King of Prussia, while Pinwheel Provisions opened in a larger space adjacent to the Bryn Mawr Film Institute on Lancaster Avenue on Monday. And today, the duo behind Maison Lotus are opening cocktail bar Jade Rabbit Speakeasy beneath their Wayne French-Vietnamese restaurant.
Also this week, the new location of Johnny’s Pizza (its original Bryn Mawr shop recently got a nod on The 76) is in its soft-opening phase. The new Wayne outpost is among the region’s hottest new pizzerias, according to The Inquirer’s Michael Klein.
Looking ahead, Lafayette Hill BYOB Lassan Indian Traditional is opening a second location at 232 Woodbine Ave. in Narberth, where it will take over the former Margot space.
💡 Community News
Two men were charged last week in connection with an attempted robbery of an armored truck on Oct. 3 that led to school lockdowns and a shelter-in-place order.
Heads up for drivers: Work on the North Narberth Avenue bridge between Elmwood and Haverford Avenues is set to begin next week, starting with vegetation clearing on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work will then transition to night hours, taking place from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. next Wednesday and Thursday.
Reminder for registered voters: Tuesday is the last day to request a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 4 election. You can apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot here.
Friends and family gathered outside Adath Israel in Merion Station last week to celebrate the release of Israeli hostage Alon Ohel from Hamas captivity following a ceasefire agreement earlier this month. Among those was Ohel’s cousin, Lower Merion resident Benjamin Mittman. A number of local residents have held vigils and rallies to support the families of hostages like Ohel. (6abc)
SEPTA’s inspections of 225 Silverliner IV Regional Rail cars are more than a third complete. The Inquirer is tracking the agency’s inspection progress here.
Rev. Carolyn Cavaness, who previously led the Bethel A.M.E. Church of Ardmore for 10 years, where she served as its first female pastor, recently reflected on her first full year as head of the historic Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church in Philadelphia, where she is also the first female pastor. The Inquirer’s Nate File spoke with her about what it’s like leading the oldest church property in the U.S. to be owned continuously by Black people.
Pilates studio Jetset, which is targeting the region for expansion, will be opening a location just down the road from Suburban Square at 354 W. Lancaster Ave. in Haverford. The studio is known for its high-intensity, low-impact classes.
A more than 9,000-square-foot Gladwyne mansion has hit the market with an asking price of $8.5 million. The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home has a terrace, pool, sauna, and a media room. It sits on 12.75 acres and has the potential to be subdivided into three parcels. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
Lower Merion Township is hosting an open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. where residents can tour the police and fire stations, get a close-up look at emergency vehicles, and enjoy balloon animals, music, and food.
Bryn Mawr College this month released new guidelines for students protesting on campus, including the use of bullhorns and which campus spaces students can occupy. The school is also encouraging students to schedule demonstrations through its facilities platform, something that’s left both professors and students concerned. (The Bi-College News)
🏫 Schools Briefing
LMSD is hosting one of four community events regarding its new strategic plan next Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held in the Lower Merion High School cafeteria, where residents can hear ideas and offer input on the five-year plan running from 2026 to 2031.
Mark your calendars: The district’s book fairs continue today and tomorrow. There will be a trunk-or-treat event at Penn Valley Elementary on Saturday from 2:30 to 4 p.m., with another planned at Merion Elementary next Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Saturday is also Lower Merion High School’s homecoming dance and next week is LMHS spirit week. See all the district’s events here.
Tickets for Welsh Valley’s seventh grade dance, which takes place Nov. 7, are on sale now and must be purchased in advance.
🍽️ On our Plate
Carlino’s Market is expanding, now selling its products at 10 Wegmans stores in southeastern Pennsylvania. The popular Ardmore market expects to triple its sales and production as a result. Its signature sauces will roll out to other Wegmans locations in Delaware, New Jersey, and New York in the coming months. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
🎳 Things to Do
👻 Halloween Funky Brunch & Market: This family-friendly event includes craft vendors, live music, and trick-or-treating for kids. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore Music Hall
🎶 Wicked Singalong: In anticipation of the release of Wicked: For Good, watch the first movie and sing along to the hits. Registration is required. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, noon-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library
🧙♀️ The Witches of Narberth: Kids can scour the borough in search of witches and treats ahead of next week’s Halloween parade. The hunt runs from 1 to 4 p.m. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 1-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Narberth
🎃 Halloween Party: Now in its fifth year, the Sean King Fund for Inclusive Practices event includes games, face painting, music, and dancing. Costumes are welcome. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Linwood Park
🍎 Heirloom Apple Tasting & Baking Contest: Get a taste of apples you won’t find in the grocery store and buy ones to take home. There will also be a baking competition. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 2-4 p.m. 💵 $7.18-$12.51 📍 Harriton House
🎭 The Phantom of the Opera: The original film, starring Lon Chaney and Mary Philbin, turns 100 this year. To mark the occasion, Bryn Mawr Film Institute will host two screenings of the silent horror flick, accompanied by a live performance from students at the School of Rock Main Line. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m. 💵 $11.75-$16.25 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🍫 Halloween Crafting: Kids can make four spooky, but edible Halloween-themed crafts while dressed in costumes. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 26, 4-5 p.m. 💵 $21.20 📍 The Candy Lab
🏡 On the Market
This four-bedroom Penn Valley home has a sleek interior, with living and family rooms, a dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with an island on the first floor. Upstairs, the primary suite has a fireplace with a sitting area, two walk-in closets, access to a balcony, and a bathroom with a soaking tub and dual vanities. It also has a finished basement with another living room, a bar, media room, and a wine cellar, while outside there’s a patio with a built-in kitchen and a pool. There are open houses today from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and from noon to 2 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday.
See more photos of the property here.
Price: $1.999M | Size: 3,968 SF | Acreage: 0.71
🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:
