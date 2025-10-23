The new eateries we’re excited about this fall | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Several new eateries have recently opened in the area, with more on the way. Also this week, two men were charged in connection with an attempted robbery of an armored truck earlier this month, SEPTA is now a third of the way through its Regional Rail car inspections, and the former longtime leader of Bethel A.M.E. Church of Ardmore reflects on her first year in a historic new role.

We may only be a month into fall, but the area’s culinary scene has been booming this season. Two new eateries opened in the last few weeks, with a third debuting today, and more on the horizon.

New Jersey sports-bar chain Tommy’s Tavern & Tap took over the former J. Alexander’s space at 256 Mall Blvd. in King of Prussia, while Pinwheel Provisions opened in a larger space adjacent to the Bryn Mawr Film Institute on Lancaster Avenue on Monday. And today, the duo behind Maison Lotus are opening cocktail bar Jade Rabbit Speakeasy beneath their Wayne French-Vietnamese restaurant.

Also this week, the new location of Johnny’s Pizza (its original Bryn Mawr shop recently got a nod on The 76) is in its soft-opening phase. The new Wayne outpost is among the region’s hottest new pizzerias, according to The Inquirer’s Michael Klein.

Looking ahead, Lafayette Hill BYOB Lassan Indian Traditional is opening a second location at 232 Woodbine Ave. in Narberth, where it will take over the former Margot space.

LMSD is hosting one of four community events regarding its new strategic plan next Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held in the Lower Merion High School cafeteria, where residents can hear ideas and offer input on the five-year plan running from 2026 to 2031. Mark your calendars: The district’s book fairs continue today and tomorrow. There will be a trunk-or-treat event at Penn Valley Elementary on Saturday from 2:30 to 4 p.m., with another planned at Merion Elementary next Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Saturday is also Lower Merion High School’s homecoming dance and next week is LMHS spirit week. See all the district’s events here. Tickets for Welsh Valley’s seventh grade dance, which takes place Nov. 7, are on sale now and must be purchased in advance.

Carlino’s Market is expanding, now selling its products at 10 Wegmans stores in southeastern Pennsylvania. The popular Ardmore market expects to triple its sales and production as a result. Its signature sauces will roll out to other Wegmans locations in Delaware, New Jersey, and New York in the coming months. (Philadelphia Business Journal)

👻 Halloween Funky Brunch & Market: This family-friendly event includes craft vendors, live music, and trick-or-treating for kids. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🎶 Wicked Singalong: In anticipation of the release of Wicked: For Good, watch the first movie and sing along to the hits. Registration is required. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, noon-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🧙‍♀️ The Witches of Narberth: Kids can scour the borough in search of witches and treats ahead of next week’s Halloween parade. The hunt runs from 1 to 4 p.m. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 1-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Narberth

🎃 Halloween Party: Now in its fifth year, the Sean King Fund for Inclusive Practices event includes games, face painting, music, and dancing. Costumes are welcome. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Linwood Park

🍎 Heirloom Apple Tasting & Baking Contest: Get a taste of apples you won’t find in the grocery store and buy ones to take home. There will also be a baking competition. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 2-4 p.m. 💵 $7.18-$12.51 📍 Harriton House

🎭 The Phantom of the Opera: The original film, starring Lon Chaney and Mary Philbin, turns 100 this year. To mark the occasion, Bryn Mawr Film Institute will host two screenings of the silent horror flick, accompanied by a live performance from students at the School of Rock Main Line. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m. 💵 $11.75-$16.25 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🍫 Halloween Crafting: Kids can make four spooky, but edible Halloween-themed crafts while dressed in costumes. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 26, 4-5 p.m. 💵 $21.20 📍 The Candy Lab

This four-bedroom Penn Valley home has a sleek interior, with living and family rooms, a dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with an island on the first floor. Upstairs, the primary suite has a fireplace with a sitting area, two walk-in closets, access to a balcony, and a bathroom with a soaking tub and dual vanities. It also has a finished basement with another living room, a bar, media room, and a wine cellar, while outside there’s a patio with a built-in kitchen and a pool. There are open houses today from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and from noon to 2 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $1.999M | Size: 3,968 SF | Acreage: 0.71

