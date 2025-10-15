Here are the restaurants that define Philly | Let’s Eat

“What’s your favorite restaurant?” you ask. Allow us to share our favorite 76 restaurants with you. It’s time for The 76!

Also in this edition:

Advertisement

Kisses for Kissho: Critic Craig LaBan likes this new Japanese restaurant. Remembering a trailblazer: Friends mourn the loss of Carol Serena, who managed Parc on Rittenhouse Square. Great news for cider fans: We have news! Read on.

— Mike Klein

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

The mission: Find the 76 restaurants that, collectively, define the Philadelphia area’s food scene. Eighteen of us scouted, ate, and debated to arrive at a list of what we consider to be the region’s most vital, essential places to eat. A “76 restaurant” — taken from “1776,” “I-76,” and “76ers” — can be a counter, a diner, a café, a food truck, a market, a BYOB, or a $$$$ destination. It’s one piece in the puzzle that, assembled, makes Philly a great dining town.

In this 2025 edition of The 76, you’ll see some of the same favorites from the debut last year. But more than half of the entrants are new. We explored deeper in our neighborhoods and communities, while tracking the ever-changing dining landscape.

Enjoy the online read. Look out for the print version, inserted into The Inquirer’s edition on Nov. 15. And to get even more out of our food journalism, attend The Inquirer’s Food Fest at the Fillmore in Fishtown on Saturday, Nov. 18. We’ll have a full day of activities for you.

The 76 list for 2025: All 76 restaurants, mapped out.

The editor: Margaret Eby reflects on our decision-making.

The process: This wasn’t all fun and games. Ask Kiki Aranita, who ate at 74 restaurants.

The dissents: Seventy-six is not a large sampling. Here are the restaurants we fought to include.

Kissho House, a newcomer in a stiffed-up bilevel Rittenhouse brownstone, offers one of the best $150 omakases that critic Craig LaBan has had in a while, but its izakaya gives it even more appeal.

Carol Serena, the longtime general manager/air-traffic controller at Parc on Rittenhouse Square, has died at 57. Friends will honor her today with a memorial on the square.

Chung Soon Hwang, who with her husband, Oe Tok, ran Chung’s Coffee Shop in North Philadelphia for three decades, has died at 89.

As the line between human and pet parenthood blurs, an industry of pet bakeries has emerged. Beatrice Forman reports that some of them are quite pawsh.

Scoops

Ploughman Cider will take over the Fishtown taproom left empty by Manatawny Still Works’ sudden closure, Jenn Ladd reports. The new Lee Street location, dubbed Pip’s by Ploughman, will be the first satellite location for a farm cidery in Philadelphia (and good news for downtown cider lovers mourning the loss of Hale & True). Known for its wide-ranging line of hard ciders — from bone-dry to bittersweet and barrel-aged — Adams County-based Ploughman already has a strong presence in Philly’s bars, restaurants, and bottle shops. Pip’s will have its entire lineup available by the glass and the bottle, as well as its small-batch wines (now only available at its Gettysburg taproom). Owner Ben Wenk and general manager Amy Hartranft, a Philly bar-industry vet, plan to be open Oct. 27, in time for Philly Cider Week, which Hartranft cofounded in 2018.

Mick’s Inn, the corner bar at Clearfield and Belgrade Streets in Port Richmond that closed in June after six decades, has a new owner: Adam Judeh, a Philly bar veteran who’s now general manager at Judy & Harry’s in Asbury Park, N.J. While unsure if he will keep the name, he told me he wants to preserve much of the low-key character as he aims for late 2025 or early 2026.

Lassan Indian Traditional, the well-regarded Lafayette Hill BYOB, is headed to Lower Merion for its second location: the former Margot at 232 Woodbine Ave. in Narberth. Co-owner/chef Pema Lama says it’s about a month out.

Restaurant report

Forest & Main Fishtown is one of more than a dozen restaurants opening this month alone, including Ellen Yin’s Bread Room, Kitchen & Kocktails by Kevin Kelley, and something on the Main Line called Jade Rabbit Speakeasy, serving umami popcorn and tree caviar. Let me show you what’s coming.

Soup season is upon us, and one of the region’s soupier destinations is Piston Diner (821 Crown Point Rd., Westville). Owner Ismail “Ish” Asci — marking his 10th anniversary this month — offers six to 12 varieties a day, including cream of potato leek, beef cabbage, and truffle French onion. From 11 a.m.-9 p.m., flights of three are $12.99; for $3 more, add the all-you-eat salad bar

Briefly noted

Iron Hill’s chainwide closing left behind a lot of beer and food. Erin McCarthy went searching for what happened to it all.

Philly Vegan Restaurant Week will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 1, which happens to be World Vegan Day. It’s a fundraiser for Juntos, the immigrant-aid group. Restaurant menus are here.

South Philly’s River Twice will reprise its All Hallows’ Eve-theme Seven Deadly Sins dinners Oct. 29 and 30, with each dish focusing on a particular vice: greed, sloth, wrath, pride, gluttony, lust, and envy. The full menu is here. It’s $100 plus tax/tip and optional beverage pairing. Those who wear a costume are entered in a contest, whose winner gets a Mother Rucker Burger punch card good for five free burgers ($115 value).

Closings:

Bombay Express’ 2½-year run in Marlton’s Allison Shopping Center will wrap Oct. 24, according to a Facebook post.

Sprig & Vine, New Hope’s upscale vegan destination, will mark its last day Oct. 19 after 15 years. Chef-owner Ross Olchvary has posted a farewell on Instagram, including a GoFundMe link to help the restaurant “close with grace.”

Cantina La Martina has keyed its finale to a Día de Los Muertos Celebration of Life from 1-10 p.m. Nov. 2. As they bow out of Kensington after four years, chef Dionicio Jiménez and Mariangeli Alicea Saez will offer pay-as-you-go food and drinks, kids arts & crafts, face painting, performances, robot dancers and more. It’s walk-in only.

Angie’s Vietnamese Cuisine , an outgrowth of Lynh Pham’s mobile catering business, will leave its location in CreekSide Market & Tap in Elkins Park in January. Pham recounted her journey and struggles on Instagram.

❓Pop quiz

Name the cheesesteak spot that has a new stand at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

A) John’s Roast Pork

B) Angelo’s Pizzeria

C) Shay’s

D) What the heck is “Xfinity Mobile Arena”?

Find out if you know the answer.

Ask Mike anything

When is Danny DiGiampietro planning on opening his new New Jersey location of Angelo’s Pizzeria? — Anthony C.

This one will take some time, DiGiampietro says. He’s just about to close on the former Di’Nics in West Collingswood Heights. Then comes a top-to-bottom renovation. Meanwhile, he says, the new Angelo’s outpost in the DE.CO Food Hall in Wilmington will be opening “shortly.”

📮 Have a question about food in Philly? Email your questions to me at mklein@inquirer.com for a chance to be featured in my newsletter.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.