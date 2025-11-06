How a synagogue and a church came together under one roof | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

After a fire destroyed part of Overbrook Presbyterian Church, a Wynnewood synagogue stepped up to help. In the wake, the two forged a deeper interfaith partnership. Also this week, voters cast ballots for members of the school board, Regional Rail delays are likely to continue, the community remembers Gladwyne resident and beloved radio host Pierre Robert, plus several area restaurants are dishing up Thanksgiving takeout meals.

Despite differing religious backgrounds, Rabbi Ethan Witkovsky of Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El in Wynnewood and Reverend Adam Hearlson of nearby Overbrook Presbyterian Church, have formed a close friendship that’s brought their two houses of worship together in unexpected ways.

That friendship, formed at a barbecue in 2023, quickly deepened in 2024 when a fire broke out at the church, displacing parishioners. Shortly after, when an “Our Community Stands With Israel” sign was vandalized at the synagogue, the church stood up to show its support.

Those moments are part of a larger “self-sustaining cycle of camaraderie” between the two congregations that’s become a “deeply profound” partnership, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Gladwyne Elementary ranks No. 5 in the state among the best public elementary schools, according to the latest U.S. News and World Report rankings, released last week. It’s followed by Merion Elementary at No. 8. U.S. News ranks schools based on how many students are proficient or above proficient in reading/language arts and math state assessments, as well as test results within the context of socioeconomic demographics. There’s a book fair at Merion Elementary and Black Rock is hosting its fall play today and tomorrow. There will be health screenings throughout next week. See the school district’s full calendar here. Belmont Hills Elementary is hosting its annual food drive next week, which will support the Narberth Community Food Bank. Requested goods are divided by grade. And on Tuesday, Harriton High will host a presentation on the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program at 7 p.m. for eighth to 10th grade families.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

🍸 Sober Cocktail Hour: Sip two non-alcoholic cocktails at this event. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 6, 7-8:30 p.m. 💵 $25 📍 Wallace Dry Goods

🗓️ First Friday: This month’s event includes in-store deals at a number of Ardmore businesses, plus live music and food. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 7, 5 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Downtown Ardmore

🏀 9th Annual Race for Peace Committee Community and Police Basketball Classic: Take in some friendly games of three-on-three and five-on-five basketball, plus dunk and three-point shooting contests. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 7, 6-10 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Lower Merion High School

🍿 The Parent Trap: Catch a screening of the beloved 1998 film starring Lindsay Lohan. There’s another screening on Nov. 22. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75-$7.75 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🏃 Sean Hughes Memorial 5K and Fun Run: Now in its third year, the race benefits the Sean A. Hughes Memorial Fund and its goal to build a memorial garden in memory of the beloved LMHS principal who was killed in a car crash four years ago. ⏰ Sunday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. 💵 $30-$40 📍 Lower Merion High School

🐕 The Dogist Live: Elias Weiss Friedman, the Lower Merion native behind the popular canine-centric social media account and books, is bringing his show to Ardmore. ⏰ Sunday, Nov. 9, 4 p.m. 💵 $39.85-$77.63 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1938, this sprawling Gladwyne estate features a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom main residence, in addition to a two-bedroom, two-bathroom carriage home. The main white painted stone house spans three levels, with a foyer, dining room, office, and living, family, and sitting rooms, each with their own fireplace, on the first floor. The kitchen has a double oven and island and connects to a breakfast nook. The second level is home to the primary suite, which spans its own wing and has walk-in closets, a sitting room, and an ensuite bathroom. Other features include a slate terrace, a pool, a three-stop elevator, and a walk-out basement with a bar and a stone fireplace.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $2.8M | Size: 7,112 SF | Acreage: 2.47

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

