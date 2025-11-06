This Rose Valley woman is the Eagles’ ‘Mama Bear’ | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

A Rose Valley woman has long been an unsung hero of the Eagles, providing support and baked goods to the team, so much so that some have likened her to a second mom. Also this week, Media voters elected a new mayor to succeed the borough’s longtime leader, while also helping propel Democrats to victory in county council. Plus, the Delco 10-Miler is returning next year, and it’ll be even bigger.

The wives and partners of NFL coaches rarely make the spotlight. But some, like Rose Valley resident Allison Stoutland, have been quietly providing comfort and support to players for years, so much so that she’s been nicknamed “Mama Stout” by the Eagles.

A former teacher, she’s channeled her passion for uplifting others into supporting the players on husband Jeff Stoutland’s teams, including the Birds.

For Stoutland, that comes in the form of not only baked goods, birthday texts, and handmade holiday gifts, but by being there for surgeries and other hardships. To some, like Aussie Jordan Mailata, she’s become like a “second mom.”

The Inquirer’s Alex Coffey delves into Stoutland’s behind-the-scenes support and the journey that led her there.

The Delco 10-Miler, a race taking runners from Rose Tree Park in Media to Subaru Park in Chester, is returning next year after a successful first outing in September — and its organizers are planning for it to be even bigger.

Next year’s race will target 2,500 runners, more than double this year’s 1,200-person cap. The race raised $36,000 for the Delaware County Parks and Recreation Department, the Delaware County Arts Consortium, and the HEADstrong Foundation, The Inquirer’s Torin Sweeney reports.

Read more about the race and what’s in store for next year.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Rose Tree Elementary ranks No. 23 in the state among the best public elementary schools, according to the latest U.S. News and World Report rankings, released last week. Swarthmore-Rutledge just missed the top 30, coming in at No. 31. And in statewide public middle school rankings, Springton Lake came in at No. 27. U.S. News ranks schools based on how many students are proficient or above proficient in reading/language arts and math state assessments, as well as test results within the context of socioeconomic demographics. There are picture retakes for ninth, 10th, and 11th grade RTMSD students today. Tuesday is the “Power Puff Game.” See the district’s full calendar here. WSSD is hosting picture retakes and makeups today. See the district’s full calendar here. The school district has also put together resources for those on SNAP benefits and is coordinating grocery gift card donations and distributions. You can also donate directly to help students pay for lunch.

🍽️ On our Plate

Making Thanksgiving plans but don’t feel like cooking? A number of area restaurants, including White Dog Cafe, which has a location in Glen Mills, are offering Thanksgiving takeout meals. White Dog’s menu includes an 18-pound turkey, soup, two sides, and a pie, as well as à la carte offerings.

🎳 Things to Do

🔥 Fire Pit Fridays: Roast s’mores over a fire pit at this community event. Hot chocolate will be available to purchase. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 7, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rocky Run YMCA, Media

😂 Sláinte: A Stand Up Comedy Show: Delco comedian Peggy O’Leary brings her rotating standup show to Media. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. 💵 $17.85 📍 Sligo Irish Pub, Media

🍔 Food Truck Frenzy: Over two dozen food trucks and vendors will be at Linvilla serving everything from crêpes and hot chicken to dumplings and lobster tails. There will also be face painting, music, and pony rides. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Linvilla Orchards, Media

💚 Green Sunday Holiday Craft Fair: Now in its 14th year, Transition Town Greater Media’s craft fair features 50 juried vendors selling handmade and upcycled items like clothing and accessories, soap, candles, and home goods. ⏰ Sunday, Nov. 9, 1-5 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Media Providence Friends School

🇺🇸 Veterans Day Parade: Salute our veterans at this parade along State Street. After, there will be a flag exchange. ⏰ Tuesday, Nov. 11, 11:11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 State Street, Media

🏡 On the Market

Situated on a corner lot in downtown Media, this six-bedroom home features a living room with a stone fireplace, a dining room, a kitchen with an island, and a home office. The primary suite is located on the first floor and has its own access to the outdoors. There are five additional bedrooms upstairs and a finished basement downstairs. The home also has an entertaining area with a bar and full bathroom not far from the patio and pool, where there’s also an outdoor kitchen. An additional lot is also for sale separately and zoned for additional building.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $1.27M | Size: 3,500 SF | Acreage: 0.26

🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:

