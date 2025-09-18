‘Task’ nails the Delco accent | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

Task, HBO’s new mini-series, may only be two episodes in, but that’s all it took to convince us of the authenticity of its cast’s Delco accent. Also this week, an artist’s Media home and studio is on the market, we round up can’t-miss fall events, and SEPTA’s Regional Rail trains are getting more crowded as city office workers duck out earlier.

When Mare of Easttown premiered four years ago, there was considerable talk about Kate Winslet’s dedication to nailing the distinctive Delco accent. The cast of show creator Brad Ingelsby’s newest Delco-set HBO mini-series, Task, was, well, up to the task of recreating that success.

At least that’s what The Inquirer’s Nick Vadala, a Ridley Township native, thinks. So far, he’s been particularly impressed by Emilia Jones imbuing Maeve’s character with a truly authentic sounding Delco lilt.

Read Vadala’s take on how well the Task cast executed the “auditory belt sander” of an accent.

In 2007, artist Greg Reitze set out to create a lasting piece of his work by designing and building a home and studio, each 1,568 square feet, on a wooded lot in Media.

The home features three fireplaces, a three-story great room with a cupola, and a lofted bedroom with views of the courtyard and patio.

It’s now on the market as he prepares to move on. We take a look inside.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Nether Providence Elementary is hosting its back-to-school night tonight, while Monday is picture day at Wallingford Elementary. Wallingford-Swarthmore School District is closed on Tuesday. See the district’s full calendar here. In the Rose Tree Media School District, there are a couple of remaining back-to-school events this week before the district closes Tuesday in observance of Rosh Hashanah. Picture days are coming up, as well. Check the full schedule on the district’s calendar here.

🍽️ On our Plate

The Springfield Mall is updating its dining options. The Hangout Cafe held a soft opening on Sunday, taking over the former Friendly’s space. The eatery, which previously operated as a snack bar in Morton, is dishing up breakfast, lunch, and dinner with an expanded menu that includes hoagies, burgers, ice cream, and milkshakes. The Hangout Cafe is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 6 p.m. on Sundays. The Inquirer’s Stephanie Farr dined at La Belle Epoque in Media recently and switched up her usual order for Magret de Canard, a crispy skin duck served with sweet and vitelotte potatoes, asparagus, onions, and a raspberry drizzle. It was one of the best things our reporters ate this week. Eaten outdoors on State Street during Dining Under the Stars, Farr’s dining companion noted it felt “very European.”

🎳 Things to Do

🌮 Food Truck Festival: In addition to food trucks, Middletown Township’s event includes music, games, and family-friendly activities. ⏰ Thursday, Sept. 18, 4-8 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Longview Park, Media

🍔 Food Truckathon: Choose from over 20 food vendors and enjoy live music from School of Rock Delco’s youth house band from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by Chip & Chandler from 6 to 9 p.m. Beer and wine will be available to purchase from Swarthmore Co-op, Ship Bottom Brewery, and Luna’s Mexican Grill. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 19, 5-9 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Downtown Swarthmore (Parking at Borough Hall)

🎙️ Friday Night Live: Singer Lisa Chavous will perform Aretha Franklin’s hits. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 19, 7-9:30 p.m. 💵 $10 for Community Arts Center members, $15 for non-members 📍 Community Arts Center, Wallingford

🚜 Hayrides to the Witch’s House: Returning for the season, visitors can take a hayride through Linvilla Orchards and hear stories and jokes from its resident witch at this family-friendly event. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 19-Thursday, Oct. 30, times vary 💵 $10-$16 📍 Linvilla Orchards, Media

🏚️ The Bates Motel: The iconic attraction returns for the season on Friday with select dates available until Oct. 3, when it begins to open daily. Look for a haunted house, a haunted hayride, and a spooky corn maze. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 19-Sunday, Nov. 2, dates and times vary 💵 Ticket prices vary 📍 Bates Motel, Glen Mills

🚲 Media Bike Safety Event: Get your bike and helmet inspected for safety and fit, and learn more about e-bike and e-scooter precautions. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Springton Lake Middle School, Media

🎶 Media Porchfest: A wide range of bands will set up on porches throughout the borough and play through the afternoon. Find a full schedule of performances here. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 20, starts at noon 💵 Free 📍 Media

🎭 Masquerade: Don a mask and join a murder mystery party at the Media Theatre, where attendees will try to solve a who-done-it over a farm-to-table dinner. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 20, 6-9 p.m. 💵 $125 📍 Media Theatre

🏷️ Media Fall Garage Sale: Explore yard sales at participating residences in the borough. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 20-Sunday, Sept. 21, hours vary 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Media Borough

🌌 Saving the Stars: Penn State Brandywine physics and astronomy professor Timothy Lawlor will explain the effects of artificial light pollution on star viewing as well as on birds, fireflies, and even trees, and what you can do to prevent it. ⏰ Wednesday, Sept. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Roosevelt Community Center, Media

🍽️ Dining Under the Stars: Catch the last iteration of this perennial favorite for the 2025 season. ⏰ Wednesday, Sept. 24, 5-10 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 State Street, Media

🏡 On the Market

This 1960 Media home near Ridley Creek State Park has been completely remodeled and features an open-concept main floor where the kitchen, sitting, and dining areas flow together. There are quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island, and a coffee bar in the kitchen and a fireplace in the living area. The second floor has three bedrooms, including the primary suite, which features dual closets and a soaking tub. The third floor could be used as a suite or another living area thanks to a full bathroom, walk-in closets, and a wet bar. Other features include a ground-floor den and a deck out back. There are several upcoming open houses, including one tonight from 5 to 7 p.m.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $924,900 | Size: 3,522 SF | Acreage: 0.99

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Greater Media? Share it with us in an email to greatermedia@inquirer.com.

