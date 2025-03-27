The empty Rite Aid stores of Lower Merion | Inquirer Lower Merion

Good morning, Lower Merion! 👋

This week, we’re taking a look inside the Rite Aids of Lower Merion and the rest of the Philly region post-bankruptcy, zoom into the two Lower Merion communities named as some of the best places to live in U.S., and round up Main Line BYOBs you might want to consider next for date night.

Take a trip to the Rite Aid in Wynnewood, and you might be surprised by what you find — or don’t.

A single box of apple-cinnamon Nutri-Grain bars. A mostly barren wall where over-the-counter pain relievers should be. But, at the same time, a well-stocked seasonal section filled with Easter goodies. What gives?

Rite Aid began diminishing its regional footprint by about 40% in 2022, and the retailer’s location in Ardmore is now closed. Despite the company emerging from bankruptcy six months ago, some of the remaining open locations across the Philly area are still experiencing inventory issues, with customers reporting low stock in Narberth and beyond.

Supply chain, retail, pharmacy, and bankruptcy experts pointed reporters Erin McCarthy and Ariana Perez-Castells to an array of potential factors, including cash-flow issues, difficulty reestablishing vendor terms, or plans to close even more stores in the future. A Rite Aid spokesperson declined to answer The Inquirer’s questions, but said the company is focused “on improving the flow of products to our stores.”

Read more about the Rite Aids and why some shelves remain bare months post-bankruptcy here.

Khalid Mumin, a former superintendent of the Lower Merion School District before he was tapped by Gov. Josh Shapiro to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Education in 2023, is returning to Reading to serve as the district’s superintendent. About 75 Radnor High School students staged a walkout to protest the school’s removal of the graphic novels Gender Queer, Fun Home, and Blankets after a parent alleged they contained “child pornography.”

🎥 Newsies: Catch a screening of this 1992 Disney musical starring Christian Bale, Bill Pullman, Robert Duvall, and Ann-Margret. ⏰ Saturday, March 29, 11 a.m. 💵 $7.75 for adults, $6.75 for kids📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🎤 The E Street Shuffle: Dance in the dark and rock out to this Jersey-born tribute band to the Boss. ⏰ Saturday, March 29, 9 p.m. 💵 $15📍118 North

🎤 Mason Porter + Frog Holler: Fill your Sunday with a bit of bluegrass. ⏰ Sunday, March 30, 6:30 p.m. 💵 $20📍Ardmore Music Hall

🎤 Nubya Garcia: An event where modern jazz, classical, and R&B come together. ⏰ Wednesday, April 2, 8 p.m. 💵 $29📍Ardmore Music Hall

😋 Wonder Grand Opening: The billion-dollar food hall is celebrating the opening of its Ardmore location with a festive evening. ⏰ Thursday, April 3, 5 p.m.📍17 W. Lancaster Ave.

What’s got a wine room, sauna, pool, and multiple fireplaces? This $2,875,000 Villanova residence featuring five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms. The 7,701-square-foot home also boasts a four-car garage, skylights, a pool house, and more.

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

