How a 911 dispatcher helped a woman save her husband | Inquirer Chester County

A 911 dispatcher has been recognized for helping a Willistown woman save her husband’s life when he went into cardiac arrest. Also this week, work to rehab the Downingtown Trestle is set to get underway, a Netflix series with West Chester ties is getting a tax credit for its latest season, plus, Tredyffrin officials are addressing residents’ concerns about a Department of Homeland Security lease.

When Willistown residents Terri and Bob Borzillo returned from a trip to Barcelona last fall, neither had expected that Terri would soon be holding “the balance of his life” in her hands.

But that’s what happened one November evening when Bob, 65, went into cardiac arrest. With guidance from county dispatcher Kayla Wettlaufer, Terri, also 65, was able to perform compressions on her husband of more than 40 years years while she waited for EMTs to arrive.

Wettlaufer’s direction helped saved Bob’s life in an often fatal situation, earning her honors from the county this month.

The Inquirer’s Brooke Schultz spoke with the couple about the harrowing evening and why the experience made them proud to be longtime Chesco residents.

❤️ Plus, we’ve put together a guide for how to help someone in cardiac arrest.

The more than century-old bridge known as the Downingtown Trestle is set to be rehabilitated, a move that will eventually help extend the Chester Valley Trail. Work on the overall extension project is estimated to take five to seven years, with the design phase starting next year.

The nearly 19-mile multi-use trail currently runs from Atglen to Exton and the trestle bridge is a “keystone” of the extension project, said Chester County’s director of facilities and parks department.

Read more about how officials say the bridge and extended trail will benefit the community.

📍 Countywide News

In case you missed it, an unknown number of annual mail ballot applications went out to county residents with the first and last names reversed earlier this month. Officials said the error won’t affect processing of the forms, but it comes at a time when some voters have expressed concerns after tens of thousands of independent and unaffiliated voters were left off November’s poll books. In an address to the Senate floor, Sen. Dave McCormick used the county’s recent poll book blunder as an example of why there should be nationwide rules mandating proof of citizenship and photo identification for voters, like those outlined in the proposed SAVE Act. But the senator painted an incomplete and inaccurate picture of what happened in November and the SAVE Act wouldn’t have solved those problems, The Inquirer’s Katie Bernard reports.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Kennett Consolidated School District’s finance committee is considering a 4.17% real estate tax hike in its 2026-27 preliminary budget, which would cost homeowners of the average assessed home an extra $268 annually. The hike would help to fund special education and student services, according to the finance committee. The proposed hike requires a referendum exception and could change between now and June when the board is expected to approve the final budget. A Westtown School teenager is balancing being a kid with a burgeoning collegiate athletic career. As Jordyn Palmer looks ahead to college ball, the 6-foot-2 junior guard who’s averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds this season, “has not even scratched her full potential,” one coach said. Joseph Santoliquito recently profiled Palmer for The Inquirer. Palmer scored 19 points in Westtown’s victory over Friends’ Central on Friday, clinching the team’s sixth Friends Schools League title. Westtown’s boys’ team similarly won its game against Academy of the New Church, giving the Moose its first league title in four years.

🍽️ On our Plate

The Original Hot Bagels, a Delaware eatery specializing in bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and omelets, is opening its first Pennsylvania location in Landenberg. It will take over the former home of The Landenberg Store, at 100 Landenberg Rd., which closed in September. West Chester Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday and runs through March 1. Over two dozen restaurants will offer $40 to $60 specials during the eight-day event. See the full list of participating restaurants and their menus here.

🎳 Things to Do

🏠 Cabin Fever: This family-friendly event includes arts and crafts as well as a mobile zoo, where you can get up close to animals. Registration is requested. ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 21, 1-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Malvern Borough Hall

🎤 The Best of Carole King and James Taylor: Listen and sing along to hits from these iconic musicians at this benefit for Marvin’s Home, an organization that supports youth after foster care. ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. 💵 $15 📍 Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery

🎶 Mad Dogs and Englishmen: A 20-piece band will recreate Joe Cocker’s live album and tour, Mad Dogs and Englishmen. ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m. 💵 $41.78-$83.18 📍 The Colonial Theatre, Phoenixville

🏡 On the Market

This spacious five-bedroom Paoli home is a blend of classic details and modern amenities. Its first floor features a two-story foyer flanked by dining and living rooms; an office; an eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinetry, an island, and a butler’s pantry; and a family room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. There are four bedrooms upstairs, including the primary suite, which has a sitting area, two walk-in closets, and a bathroom with a soaking tub. Other features include a finished basement with a wet bar, wine storage, a full bathroom, a fifth bedroom, and another office. Outside, there’s a fenced yard and a brick patio with a firepit. There’s an open house Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $1.55M | Size: 5,800 SF | Acreage: 0.94

