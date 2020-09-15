Patricia Cummings, head of that unit, said she believes the issues leading to wrongful convictions are more pronounced in Philadelphia than elsewhere. Twelve of the 14 exonerations she has presided over have involved official misconduct, she said, and her staff regularly encounters cases almost entirely reliant on faulty confessions or unreliable eyewitness testimony. Many also feature instances in which police or prosecutors did not disclose evidence as required by law, she said.