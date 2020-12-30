Born in Miami and raised in New Jersey, the son of Cuban parents was ordained a priest for Philadelphia on May 20, 1989. He served in local parishes for more than two decades in West Chester and Philadelphia’s Olney and Lawncrest neighborhoods before being named a monsignor by Pope John Paul II in 1998 and a prelate of honor by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009. He was ordained an auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of Rockville Centre in Long Island, N.Y., in 2012, and was installed as the 11th bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland on Sept. 5, 2017.