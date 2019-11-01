There are also competitive City Council races. In the 10th District, which covers part of Northeast Philly, longtime Republican Councilman Brian O’Neill is fighting off a challenge from Democrat Judy Moore. And the progressive Working Families Party, led by candidate Kendra Brooks, is mounting the most well-funded attempt in years by a third party to try win one or both of the At-Large Council seats that the city’s Home Rule Charter designates for minority parties. If Brooks or her fellow Working Families Party candidate Nicolas O’Rourke finish in the top two among candidates for At-Large minority party seats, that would oust incumbent Republican Councilmen David Oh or Al Taubenberger — or both of them. Taken together, the council races have the potential to usher a new class of liberal lawmakers into City Hall and further marginalize Republicans, pushing local government policy leftward.