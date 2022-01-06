A second round of snow this week for Philadelphia, its suburbs, and South Jersey is expected to move in Thursday night into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service is forecasting three to five inches starting around 10 p.m. for southeastern Pennsylvania, with the usual caveat that how much you see depends on how a fickle narrow band of snow moves through.

» READ MORE: How much snow fell in Philly and New Jersey after Monday’s storm?

Some areas could see rates of up to two inches per hour overnight on the heels of a cold front. Where the band sets up remains uncertain as of this morning, with higher amounts possibly east of I-95 and into South Jersey.

The forecast calls for a high of 37 Thursday, creating conditions for an initial round of rain or freezing that should turn to snow later tonight. The heaviest snow is expected to fall overnight between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., with lows of around 28.

Snow should be all but gone by 10 a.m. Friday, with a gradual clearing and a high of 34 — but with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

That will be followed by a cold snap with many areas dropping into the teens overnight Friday into Saturday. The Poconos could even see a slight period of below zero temperatures.