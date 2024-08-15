Feds drop their extortion case against labor leader John Dougherty after mistrial

Federal prosecutors will not retry former Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty on extortion charges — a decision announced Thursday, just weeks before the ex-union chief was set to begin serving a six-year prison term for separate embezzlement and bribery crimes.

Government lawyers offered little explanation for their withdrawal of the case in a four-page court filing nearly four months after Dougherty’s trial on those charges ended with a deadlocked jury and mistrial.

However, they said in court papers, they do intend to retry Dougherty’s nephew, Greg Fiocca, who stood trial alongside his uncle earlier this year.

Dougherty, 64, declined to discuss the government’s decision Thursday. His attorney, Greg Pagano, responded to the news with a curt text message.

“John Dougherty should never have been indicted in that case in the first place,” he said.

Rocco Cipparone, a lawyer for Fiocca, said he’d hoped prosecutors would have dropped the case against his client, too.

“But the government makes its decisions for its own reasons,” he said, “and we’re prepared to move forward and try the case.”

The withdrawal of the last remaining case against Dougherty — a once powerful union leader who led Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for nearly three decades — effectively ends what has been an eight-year, three-trial legal war between him and the federal government.

By the time his extortion trial began in April, Dougherty had already been convicted in two earlier trials — the bribery case involving former Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon and a $600,000 embezzlement case in which he was charged with six other union officials and allies.

And throughout the eight-day proceeding, prosecutors maintained that Dougherty and Fiocca, a member of his uncle’s union, had threatened a contractor who’d tried to fire Fiocca over poor job performance during the 2020 construction of the Live! Casino and Resort in South Philadelphia.

Witnesses testified that Fiocca flew into a rage after realizing his pay had been docked due to his frequent absences from work. Jurors heard secretly recorded audio of an explosive confrontation in which Fiocca slapped one of his bosses, choked him, threw him onto a table, and spit on him twice.

When Dougherty found out about the dispute, he took his nephew’s side. Union witnesses testified that he floated the idea of pulling all Local 98 electricians from the construction site and mulled interfering in the contractor’s future efforts to land work in the city unless his nephew was paid in full.

Though Dougherty never followed through on those threats, prosecutors insisted they still influenced the contractors’ decision to keep Fiocca on the job.

But throughout the trial, defense lawyers insisted Dougherty never intended to threaten anyone and accused prosecutors of attempting to turn what amounted to a fistfight into a federal crime.

And despite 11 hours of deliberations, jurors ultimately could not agree on how to view either Dougherty’s or Fiocca’s actions that day.

Though they offered no explanation for their deadlock in court, one juror who spoke to The Inquirer afterward said most members of the panel had voted to acquit the men. Only a lone holdout had wanted to convict, said the juror, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the panel’s confidential deliberations.

“Several of us thought it … didn’t feel like a strong case,” he said. “A lot of the prosecution’s case seemed to be about Fiocca being a terrible worker and we were all, like, ‘Well, it’s not illegal to be a bad worker.’”

This is a developing story and will be updated.