John Dougherty is headed to prison. But what happens next?

READING – John J. Dougherty, once a domineering fixture in Philadelphia’s labor and political scenes, was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday on bribery and embezzlement charges — capping off the former labor leader’s stunning downfall from the helm of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, one of the state’s most powerful unions.

From Dougherty’s prison report date to potential appeals and another trial, here’s what comes next.

When and where will Dougherty report to prison?

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl gave Dougherty until Sept. 4 to report to prison, a common practice to allow a defendant to get his affairs in order, and so the Bureau of Prisons can determine at which of its 122 facilities across the country he will serve his term.

Advertisement

Dougherty’s attorney requested he be placed at FCI Lewisburg — a medium security facility with a minimum security satellite campus where the labor leader’s codefendants, former City Councilmember Bobby Henon and ex-Local 98 apprentice training director Michael Neill, are serving out their sentences.

Because Dougherty is going to federal prison, there will be no possibility of parole, but defendants like him who are sentenced to longer than a year can receive credit for good behavior in the form of weeks shaved off their punishment.

Once he is released, Schmehl also ordered Dougherty to complete 100 hours of community service and three years of supervised release.

How much will Dougherty have to repay Local 98?

That remains to be seen. The judge has said he will decide on Dougherty’s full restitution at a separate time, but ordered the labor leader to pay a $50,000 lump sum, much of which will go toward his former union to replace the money he and others were convicted of stealing over a period of several years.

“I feel it’s important that the union be reimbursed, I believe restitution should come first,” Schmehl said.

Local 98 has also asked Schmehl to hold Dougherty responsible for the seven-figure legal bills the union racked up during the investigation that led to his conviction.

During a separate hearing earlier this week, the judge said it would take more time to sort out the union’s complicated legal fee request, and gave attorneys until Monday to submit their arguments and additional information.

What was Dougherty convicted of?

Dougherty was convicted twice: once during a 2021 bribery trial in which a jury concluded the labor leader had bought Henon’s loyalty and vote with a $70,000 yearly union salary and again in 2023, when a separate panel determined that Dougherty and former Local 98 president Brian Burrows secretly stole hundreds of thousands from the union members who elected them.

Both proceedings were part of the same sweeping indictment unsealed against Dougherty and other Local 98 officials and allies in 2019, but Schmehl later severed the case into two trials.

In all, Dougherty was convicted of 74 counts, including conspiracy, honest services fraud, embezzlement, and wire and tax fraud.

» READ MORE: What the jury decided on each count in the John Dougherty and Bobby Henon trial

» READ MORE: John Dougherty verdict: What the jury decided on each count in ex-Local 98 chief’s union embezzlement trial

What did Dougherty tell the judge?

Dougherty’s face flushed beneath his shock of white hair as he stepped to the court microphone Thursday. “I’m here to take full responsibility,” he told the judge.

“It’s embarrassing. It’s sick,” the labor leader said as he apologized to the members of his former union, saying that at some point during his nearly 30 years leading Local 98 he conflated himself with the union.

“I knew better,” Dougherty said. “I let the lines get blurred. I got in over my head.”

As he built his “mom-and-pop shop” union into one of the state’s most powerful, Dougherty said at some point, the unrelenting demands of the job “turned into something that got out of control.”

Referencing a $400 takeout meal from The Palm that Dougherty bought for his family and charged to the union’s tab as an election-related expense in 2015 — one of the scores of personal purchases prosecutors probed during his trial — the labor leader said at times, he “got sloppy” with his record-keeping.

“I was busy,” Dougherty said. “My intention wasn’t to figure out how I could get a crab cake and not pay for it.”

Ultimately, the former labor leader said he took responsibility for his crimes. “I am guilty,” he said. “I respect the verdict of the jury. I’ve always led from the front.”

“I’m 64,” he concluded. “I’m tired. I’m at your mercy.”

What did the judge say to Dougherty?

Taking a break to weigh the words of Dougherty, his supporters, and prosecutors before crafting the labor leader’s punishment, Schmehl sighed, peering over the court bench.

“It’s clear, Mr. Dougherty that you did an incredible job of building Local 98 into a powerful union,” the judge said.

But, he added: “Somewhere along that trip, you lost your way. You lost your integrity/ … You turned something that was created for good, and ended up using it for illicit means.”

“The dual nature of your conduct makes this a particularly difficult sentencing,” Schmehl said, adding that he had read most of the 200-plus letters detailing Dougherty’s charitable acts and efforts to bolster his community.

But good work, the judge said, “does not absolve illegal conduct.”

What did prosecutors say?

Following the hearing at which the judge sentenced Dougherty to less than half the maximum time the government asked for, Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Costello said prosecutors “respect the result.”

The government, Costello said, set out to hold those accused of crimes at Local 98 accountable, “which we did.”

”Sentencing is not a science,” the prosecutor said. “And in this process, most things are out of control.”

Will he appeal?

Dougherty has vowed to appeal both his convictions, though his chances of overturning his 2021 bribery conviction have grown slimmer after a federal appeals court rejected Henon’s arguments that the pair were wrongfully convicted.

Dougherty also has 14 days to appeal his prison sentence. When asked about starting his prison sentence in September, the labor leader said: “we’ll see.”

“A couple things before now and then,” he said as he strode away from the courthouse, flanked by cameras and supporters.

What sentences have Dougherty’s codefendants received?

Most of Dougherty’s codefendants in the embezzlement case pleaded guilty before trial. Neill was sentenced in February to 13 months in prison. Marita Crawford, the union’s former political director, was sentenced to 15 days behind bars, followed by house arrest.

Niko Rodriguez and Dougherty nephew Brian Fiocca — who both worked as the labor leader’s personal assistants — were sentenced earlier this year to probation.

Burrows, the lone Dougherty codefendant to take the embezzlement case before a jury, was sentenced last month to four years in prison.

Henon, convicted alongside Dougherty in the bribery case, is currently serving his 3½ year prison sentence.

Anthony Massa, a contractor favored by Local 98 who agreed to testify against Burrows and Dougherty at their trial last year, is expected to be sentenced in August.

Who supported Dougherty?

Dougherty’s family, friends, union members and elected officials packed the courtroom Thursday, spilling into an overflow room elsewhere in the building.

His brother, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty, attended the sentencing hearing, as did the justice’s son, Sean Dougherty, a Democratic candidate for state representative.

City Councilmember Jim Harrity and former Councilmember Jannie Blackwell were also in attendance.

John Dougherty’s daughter, Erin, told the judge in an emotional appeal that her father was “complicated” man, but that he never ignored the opportunity to help someone in need — from union members looking to improve their lots to neighbors asking for help fixing a roof.

But there was no one her father cared for more, Erin Dougherty said, than her mother, Cecilia, who suffers from a worsening congenital brain condition that has left her bedridden and reliant on complex round-the-clock medical care.

“The situation is incredibly unpleasant,” she said. “He’s in an incredibly humbling and punishing scenario each and every day.”

“Ceilie is his sole purpose on this earth, and John is Ceilie’s sole purpose,” Dougherty’s adopted daughter, Tara Chupka, told the judge.

Dougherty and his wife, Chupka said, had taken her in as a teenager as her parents struggled with substance abuse, buying her school uniforms and making sure she had lunch money. “I only survived because of John,” she said.

» READ MORE: City Council members, Ed Rendell, and others wrote to support Johnny Doc before his sentencing. Here’s what they said.

Dougherty’s legal woes do not define him, Don Siegel, the former vice president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said, adding there was “no stronger person in the labor movement than John Dougherty.”

That support came atop more than 240 letters to the judge — some from bold-faced names like former Gov. Ed Rendell, Sister Mary Scullion of project HOME, and City Councilmember Mark Squilla — and many more from family, friends, neighbors, and clergy.

Will Dougherty face another trial?

In addition to the embezzlement and bribery indictment, federal prosecutors separately charged Dougherty in 2021 with extortion, alleging he threatened a union contractor involved in a pay dispute with his nephew, Greg Fiocca. That case went to trial in April, but after the jury deadlocked following a marathon day of deliberations, Schmehl declared a mistrial.

Prosecutors have not yet said whether they intend to retry the men.

» READ MORE: Inside the Johnny Doc jury room: All but one juror voted to acquit the labor leader in extortion case, panel member says

A juror later told The Inquirer that all but one member of the panel had voted to acquit Dougherty and Fiocca. The judge has set aside time in September should the government decide it wants to try again to convict them.