Kamala Harris rally at the Licouras Center in Philadelphia: Everything you need to know

All eyes will be on Philadelphia Tuesday as Kamala Harris takes the stage alongside her 2024 running mate.

But, we don’t know yet who that will be.

Advertisement

Monday went by without word from the Harris campaign about her vice presidential nominee, whom she’s picking just 16 days after Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign. She’ll reportedly make her choice public in a video shared online prior to the rally, the same method Biden used four years ago to announce Harris as his vice presidential pick.

CNN reported earlier that the campaign plans to officially announce Harris’ choice for a running mate through an online message to supporters before the rally, where she’s expected to make her first appearance with her pick.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro appears to remain seriously under consideration to join her campaign after reportedly being interviewed on Sunday. He spent Monday in Harrisburg before returning to his home in Jenkintown to shoot some hoops in his driveway.

Other candidates reportedly vying for the job are Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who appeared at a fundraiser for the Harris campaign in Chicago on Monday.

It’s Harris’ fifth trip to Philadelphia region in just the last couple of months, though it’s her first as the Democratic presidential nominee. On May 8, she joined Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph in Montgomery County to highlight reproductive rights, and on May 21 she delivered the keynote address at the 2024 Service Employees International Union’s international convention. On May 29, Harris joined Biden during a rally at Girard College, the historic boarding school in Fairmount, aimed at shoring up support with Black voters.

Where and when is Kamala Harris speaking in Philadelphia today?

Harris is scheduled to attend a campaign rally at the Liacouras Center, the 10,000-seat basketball arena on Temple University’s campus Tuesday evening. She’s expected to speak around 5:30 p.m.

It will be Harris’ first campaign stop in Philadelphia since becoming the Democratic nominee.

It’s the same venue where former President Donald Trump held a campaign event in June. It was the first rally he has ever held in Philadelphia, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 7-to-1- margin. In 2020, Trump received only 5% of the vote in precincts within a half-mile radius of Temple’s campus.

“I was like, Philly? Is he sure?” Tom Mathena, a Trump supporter and construction worker from Wilmington, told The Inquirer.

Will Josh Shapiro attend Harris’ rally in Philly?

Yes.

Regardless if he ends up as Harris’ running mate, Shapiro is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Liacouras Center around 5 p.m., according to the governor’s office.

Will there be any road closures on I-95 or elsewhere?

While the Secret Service doesn’t provide the routes for obvious reasons, there will likely be rolling closures on both I-95 and I-676 as Harris makes her way to and from the airport to the Liacouras Center.

Police said delays and closures are expected in the immediate vicinity surrounding the Liacouras Center Tuesday.

Harris and her running mate will visit several battleground states this week

Following her rally in Philadelphia Tuesday, Harris is scheduled to stay on a road this week in a blitz of battleground states.

On Wednesday Harris and her yet-to-be-named running mate will travel to Detroit and Eau Claire, Wisc., followed by a trip to Raleigh, N.C. on Thursday. A planned stop in Savannah, Ga. on Thursday was postponed by her campaign due to the impact of Tropical Storm Debby.

She’ll cap off her travels with a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday.

» READ MORE: Presidential campaign schedules for Tuesday include Philly stops for both Harris and Vance

JD Vance will also be speaking in Philly on Tuesday

Hours before Harris takes the stage at the Liacouras Center, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio) is also slated to speak at an event in Philadelphia.

Vance, Trump’s running mate, is scheduled to attend a campaign event at 2300 Arena on South Swanson Street in South Philly. Doors are scheduled to open at 10 a.m., and Vance is slated to speak at noon, according to the Trump campaign.

It is Vance’s first campaign stop in Philadelphia since being named Trump’s running mate last month. Vance will also mirror Harris’ blitz of battleground states this week, attending his own campaign events in Detroit, Eau Claire, Wisc., and Raleigh, N.C.

» READ MORE: JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, is traveling to Philadelphia Tuesday. Here’s what to know.

Will JD Vance debate Kamala Harris’ running mate?

That remains unclear, especially with Harris still mulling over potential running mates.

A vice presidential debate had been scheduled to take place at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., on Sept. 25, but the event was canceled.

There might not be another presidential debate, either. Trump backed out of a debate on ABC that, prior to Joe Biden dropping out of the race, had been scheduled for Sept. 10. In its place, Trump proposed a debate on Fox News on Sept. 4 in Pennsylvania that would involve a live audience.

“I’ll be there on September 10, like he agreed to,” Harris wrote on social media. “I hope to see him there.”

When does the DNC start?

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to take place on Aug. 19 through Aug. 22 at the United Center in Chicago. The stadium is home to both the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks.

While the primary role of the DNC is to nominate the Democratic candidate for president, Harris officially became the party’s presidential candidate Monday night, thanks to a virtual role call vote. Harris,

Democrats held the early vote due to the threat Harris wouldn’t appear on Ohio’s ballot if they waited until after Aug. 7, the original deadline the state set for parties to submit their certified candidate’s names. While lawmakers pushed that date back to Sept. 1, Democrats stuck with the virtual roll call vote due to the threat of lawsuits from conservative groups, including the Heritage Foundation.

“If we take chances with state processes and deadlines, Republican groups could make the argument to challenge Democratic votes on the postelection side, arguing that our nominee should never have been on the ballot in the first place,” DNC outside counsel Pat Moore told CBS News.