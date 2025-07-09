Philly strike ends: Trash collection to resume next week; some DC 33 members not thrilled; Parker outlines details, cost of new contract

Temporary trash sites will be power-washed, sanitized, city says

As some of the city’s temporary trash sites prepare to well... be thrown away, so to speak, residents may be wondering what cleaning plans are in place for these areas — some of which were subjected to pile ups of trash.

A spokesperson for the Department of Sanitation confirmed to The Inquirer Wednesday that these locations will be power-washed and sanitized once the trash and containers have been removed.

The cleaning will be carried out by workers from the city’s Community Life Improvement Program, which consists of services that focus on maintaining the appearance of neighborhoods, the spokesperson said.