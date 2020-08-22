A group of supporters of the U.S. Postal Service plans to demonstrate in front of the Benjamin Franklin Post Office on Saturday, calling for the resignation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after another week of alarm among many about how changes to the Postal Service could affect mail voting.
The rally, set for 11 a.m., comes the day after DeJoy told Congress that the Postal Service would be able to handle voting by mail in November despite policy changes he has made that have led to mail delays and disruptions across the country.
But Democrats and critics who have pushed for emergency funding for the agency and raised concerns that the changes could impede the ability of Americans to have their votes counted amid the coronavirus pandemic were not reassured: Also on Friday, Pennsylvania led five other states and the District of Columbia in filing a lawsuit against DeJoy and the Postal Service.
The suit claims the service delays could disenfranchise voters and that DeJoy’s suspension of some of the policy changes until after the election only addressed some of the issues. DeJoy, a top Republican donor who was appointed by Trump in May, said Friday that the Postal Service would prioritize election mail — even as President Donald Trump continued to attack mail voting with conspiracy theories.
Last week, the Postal Service warned 46 states — including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware — some mail ballots might not be delivered on time to meet the states’ deadlines for being counted.
The rally in front of the city’s historic post office at Third and Market Streets is one of 450 scheduled nationwide as part of a day of action dubbed Save the Post Office Saturday, according to the organization MoveOn.
The group encouraged people across the country to show up at their local post offices at 11 a.m. “to save the post office from Trump and declare that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must resign.”
“Together, we’re coming together to support a beloved system that every American relies on,” said Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn, in a statement. “It’s how millions get our medicines, send holiday greetings and receive the resources we depend on. And, in this pandemic, the mail is how millions of us will deliver our democracy. We reject these attacks on the USPS. We demand full restoration of machines and personnel plus full funding for the post office.”
Some neighborhoods in Philadelphia have gone as long as three weeks without mail amid the service disruptions. Several of the area’s lawmakers called the changes and lack of funding an “insidious attempt” to undermine mail delivery earlier this month.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has asked the state Supreme Court to extend mail ballot deadlines because of delivery concerns, and New Jersey has already allowed seven days after Election Day for mailed ballots to be counted.
This is a developing story and will be updated.