A mass shooting along one of Philadelphia’s busiest corridors on Saturday left three dead, 11 wounded, and a city reeling as officials piece together how the incident unfolded.

The shooting along South Street claimed more victims than any single episode of gun violence in Philadelphia in the last seven years, and comes amid unrelenting deadly mass shootings across the nation in recent weeks, from a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, to an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Here’s a guide to The Inquirer’s coverage of Saturday’s shooting, as we continue to learn details on the victims, how the events transpired, officials’ response, and more:

What happened on South Street?

The chaotic scene on South Street appeared to begin with a violent disagreement between three men around 11:30 p.m. Saturday before a volley of gunshots hit bystanders, prosecutors said. Video shows that it started as a fistfight, until one of the men drew a handgun.

Police say Gregory “Japan” Jackson, 34, who was one of the three people killed, fired the first shot, striking another man who fired back, killing Jackson. At least two other people began firing guns into the crowds during the mayhem, authorities said, including an 18-year-old who was wounded when a responding returned fire.

The victims

In addition to Jackson, two other people were killed in the shooting on Saturday: Kristopher Minners, 22, and Alexis Quinn, 24. Eleven others were wounded, ranging from 17 to 69 years old.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

The latest news

The most recent updates on the South Street shooting can be found in The Inquirer’s live blog. The latest details, as of Tuesday afternoon, include Mayor Jim Kenney’s first public comments since the shooting and the arrests of two men, Quran Garner and Rashaan Vereen:

Response

Gun-control advocates, lawmakers, businesses, and others were quick to respond to the shooting — with many voicing grief, frustration, and a call for action to prevent future gun violence.

Trauma and support

Gun violence can affect everyone in the community, whether they were at the scene of the shooting or not. If you’re struggling in the aftermath of the South Street shooting, here are some resources: