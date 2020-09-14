U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain on Monday announced federal charges against two Philadelphia men in cases related to gun violence because, he says, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office bungled their prosecutions.
McSwain also highlighted 10 other defendants he says received lenient treatment from Krasner in gun possession, drug, or assault cases and who later were charged with murders.
Speaking Monday at a news conference, McSwain said Krasner’s policies “create a culture of lawlessness" and “leave criminals emboldened.”
“The staggering homicide and shooting rates in Philadelphia are proof that the District Attorney’s radical experiment has failed,” McSwain said.
It was the latest in a series of criticisms McSwain, an appointee of President Donald Trump, has leveled against Krasner, a progressive Democrat elected in 2017 promising criminal justice reform. It also comes as Trump, who is scheduled to appear at a town hall Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, has sought to make crime and violence in Democratic-led cities one of the pillars of his reelection campaign.
Krasner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
After other broadsides from the U.S. attorney, Krasner has said McSwain is “grandstanding” with an eye on his own political future and misrepresents the cases he cites.
The battle between the top federal law enforcement official in the region and the city prosecutor broke into the open last year when McSwain filed federal charges against a man who pleaded guilty to state charges for shooting a store owner with an AK-47.
In one of the new cases, McSwain said Khalif Tuggle, 28, of West Philadelphia, has been indicted on federal charges of carjacking, use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime, and use of a firearm resulting in murder in the shooting death of Tommy Petersen, 32, on a Hunting Park street.
In the other, John Allen Kane, 53, has been federally charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
The other 10 defendants McSwain cite as having received lenient treatment in prior cases included Michael Banks, one of three men charged with murder in the August shooting death of 7-year-old Zamar Jones; Keith Garner, who was sentenced in August for a quadruple West Philadelphia murder; Timothy Sherfield, who faces a murder trial in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Wissinoming; and Maalik Jackson-Wallace, who was allowed to enter a court diversionary program for an illegal gun possession case, and later allegedly murdered a 26-year-old man.
“We can draw a straight line from [Krasner’s] policies to the carnage on the streets,” McSwain contended.
In January 2017, Tuggle shot Petersen, who was in his car, then dragged him out, and rifled through Petersen’s pockets. Tuggle and an accomplice then drove away in Petersen’s car, leaving him dying on the street.
Despite evidence pointing to Tuggle as the shooter — surveillance video, fingerprints on a juice bottle and identification cards left at the scene — Krasner’s office chose not to take him to trial on first- or second-degree murder charges, which carry a life sentence, and instead entered into a plea deal with Tuggle to third-degree murder and related offenses.
The sentence was left up to Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara McDermott, who last year sentenced Tuggle to 13½ to 27 years in state prison. The victim’s family has criticized what they consider a generous plea deal and light sentence.
McSwain said city prosecutors permitted Tuggle to plead to the lesser murder offense purportedly because he was going to cooperate and identify his accomplice — who remains on the loose.
Kane was convicted in 1991 of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in a 1989 shooting. He was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison.
In January 2002, he was charged with murder and gun offenses in a 2001 fatal shooting. Convicted, he was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison.
After his release, Kane in January 2018 was pulled over by police after driving through a stop sign. Officers found a gun and drugs in his possession and arrested him.
In May 2019, a city prosecutor told a Common Pleas Court judge that the District Attorney’s Office was dropping charges against Kane based on a state Supreme Court decision that upheld the dismissal of DUI charges because the defendant had already been convicted in Municipal Court’s Traffic Division for a traffic offense arising from the same incident.
“That is, until now,” McSwain said. Kane is now in federal custody on a federal gun-possession charge stemming from his 2018 arrest.