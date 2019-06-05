I wrote about Goedert and Maddox in this space after the first practice. Both second-year players should be on the field more in 2019. They impressed as rookies and started taking the next step this spring. The Eagles need to be creative to find ways to get Goedert snaps with the presence of Zach Ertz, but he’s such a threat with his size and ability to make plays in the middle of the field. Maddox can play all over the field, and my guess is they’ll need him at multiple spots this season, with a focus on the slot.