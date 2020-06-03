The Eagles’ linebacker position, even when you consider how heavily they rely on sub packages, is dubious. The group requires projection no matter how you look at it, but the Eagles have seen a lot more of T.J. Edwards as an early-down linebacker in practice than we’ve seen in the four games he started last year. He and Nate Gerry could be the way forward, especially considering the team declined Bradham’s option and spent the early part of the offseason saying how important it was to get younger and healthier. But Bradham was the team’s most consistent linebacker and was typically the one to stay on the field when the defense went into sub packages.