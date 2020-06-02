This could be Ertz and Goedert’s final season together. Both have two years left on their contracts. Assuming Goedert continues to improve, both are going to be looking for deals that put them among the league’s highest-paid tight ends. Given the money the Eagles have invested in Wentz and their offensive and defensive lines, having two of the league’s five or six highest-paid tight ends likely is a luxury they can’t afford. Particularly if some of their young wide receivers pan out. The odd man out would be Ertz, who is four years older than Goedert and doesn’t have the blocking ability that his younger teammate brings to the table.