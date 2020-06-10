Jalen Mills is penciled into the other starting spot, and that might be the team’s most intriguing experiment of 2020. Not only is Mills taking on the role of one of the team’s most important players, he’s doing it after four up-and-down seasons at cornerback. Mills played some safety at LSU, and sometimes in Jim Schwartz’s gimmick defenses he’s had coverage responsibilities that would normally be fulfilled by a safety. But mostly he has been the left cornerback, smart and vocal, limited by a lack of speed. As a fulltime safety, he’ll have to be much more involved in run-stopping. On the other hand, he presumably won’t see as many double moves.