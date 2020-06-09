Maddox will likely enter training camp as the starter opposite Slay. That’s where he was when the season ended and general manager Howie Roseman all but handed him the job during an interview with reporters following free agency. The Eagles drafted Maddox to play primarily in the slot, but they have increasingly used him outside despite his relative lack of length. He may be only 5-foot-9, but he can compensate some with his speed and 37-inch vertical leap. He’s had mixed results lined up vs. outside receivers. The Eagles like his confidence, but quarterbacks have taken advantage of his overaggressiveness. But that aggressiveness has led to big plays. Maddox’s athleticism often gives him a chance to be around the ball. I’d be concerned about his lack of length – he also has short arms – vs. taller receivers, especially on jump-ball situations. But if Schwartz is to use more man coverage with Slay on board, it could play to Maddox’s strengths. Maddox could always move back inside, but Nickell Robey-Coleman was signed in the offseason to likely fill that role. I liked what I saw out of Maddox at safety two years ago, but the Eagles clearly don’t envision him in that role – for now.