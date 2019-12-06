It’s hard to know what the free-agent market will look like, and even if the draft is as good at wideout as we’ve been told, often wide receivers are inconsistent as rookies, even really good ones. The Eagles’ evaluation record at wideout and at corner certainly gives one pause. But I think if you figure out a fix in those positions, they’re a much better team next season. Of course, you also have to factor in holes appearing at other spots, as guys like Jason Peters move on. (Peters’ replacement is here, obviously, in Andre Dillard, but we don’t know how he’s going to develop.)