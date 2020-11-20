5. If Isaac Seumalo makes his return, it will be the healthiest the Eagles offensive line has been in months. The Eagles’ O-line struggles are partly due to Wentz’s tendency to hold onto the ball longer than most other quarterbacks, but there’s no doubt the loss of Seumalo has hurt the group. The starting left guard has been out since suffering a knee injury in Week 2. The team has found capable backups in Nate Herbig, Jack Driscoll, and Jordan Mailata, But Matt Pryor and Sua Opeta have both struggled while Seumalo was out. With Seumalo possibly back, it will be interesting to see how much the overall quality of the offensive line improves with one fewer backup asked to log significant snaps.