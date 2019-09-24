The defensive line hasn’t been able to generate a pass rush without the help of blitzing linebackers and defensive backs. This is a problem mostly because defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is not a fan of sending extra help. One of the staples of the team’s successful defensive units in the past has been the ability to create pressure on the quarterback with just the front four defensive linemen. Fletcher Cox played 46 out of 64 possible snaps on Sunday and didn’t show up on the box score at all. He’s dealing with very frequent double teams now that he has lost both Malik Jackson and Timmy Jernigan as his running mates. But I’d still chalk up his ineffectiveness to the foot injury that sidelined him for much of the offseason and put his return for the start of regular season in question.