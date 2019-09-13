That is indeed a relevant question, Racer. I kidded with Zach Ertz about this on Wednesday (see below), because I knew he wouldn’t be bothered by a meme. But everyone isn’t Ertz. From experience, I would say this is entirely dependent on whether the team wins. If the offense clicks and all goes well, you won’t hear much. But if the points suddenly get hard to come by, and the team is losing, there will be anonymous and maybe not so anonymous players who aren’t thrilled with their roles. In this, the Eagles are like pretty much every team.