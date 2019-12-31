Great question, Danny. I think the team was hoping to have Nelson Agholor back by now, but his knee is definitely not cooperating. In the few times he’s been in the locker room the last few weeks, it’s obvious how swollen it is. I don’t think the team would leave him on the roster as a placeholder, though. They needed him in Sunday’s game, and the game before. If they were 100 percent certain Agholor wasn’t playing, I would imagine they’d call up Marken Michel or Marcus Green from the practice squad. It’s early in this week, though. If they don’t think there’s at least a slight chance Agholor can play, they would probably make a move to get someone who can.