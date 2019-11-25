Good morning, Eagles fans, and I’m sorry your Thanksgiving week had to start off with that soul-crushing, 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Those fictional West Coast birds are now 9-2, as the Philly ones fell below .500 to 5-6. Just about the only thing the Eagles have to be thankful for on the field this week is their defense, which once again excelled while the offense did next to nothing. The game included five turnovers, dozens of awful passes from Carson Wentz, a depleted offensive line, and Greg Ward, who suddenly went from practice-squad player to the Eagles’ most productive wide receiver. It also had one of the saddest renditions of “Fly, Eagles Fly” I’ve ever heard. Speaking of flying, the Eagles head to Miami next weekend to take on the 2-9 Dolphins, who fell to the Browns yesterday.