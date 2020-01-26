Happy Sunday! Anyone catch the Sixers-Lakers game last night? LeBron James made history, but Ben Simmons and company came away with a win against one of the NBA’s best teams. Sports columnist David Murphy writes about James and Simmons, and how the younger star could be on his way to greatness. Also in today’s newsletter, we speak with Inquirer reporter Vinny Vella. His job involves explaining how police conduct their investigations and untangling the often murky and complicated court system.
- Six Philadelphia schools and an early childhood center have had to close this academic year because of asbestos, leaving parents scrambling to answer the hard question: What do you do with your children when they’re unexpectedly out of school for the better part of a month?
- As Philly’s new archbishop, Nelson Pérez, prepares for his new duties, church analysts say the differences between him and the man he will succeed, Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, may be more about style than theology and less about politics than presentation. Look for a follow-up story this week that looks at Pérez’s time in Philly as a priest, and how his ministry at St. William in Lawncrest influenced who he is today.
- White House lawyers representing President Trump during the impeachment trial started their oral arguments this weekend. If they take up their allotted 24 hours, they may wrap up by Tuesday, if not sooner.
- Did Gritty punch a 13-year-old boy in the back? Philadelphia detectives are investigating.
- Call Richmond’s MLK Day gun rally what it was: An outbreak of terrorism on American soil | Will Bunch
- Tony Romo was the star of the Chiefs-Titans AFC championship game. But was it his last for CBS?
- Gene London, Philly children’s TV host, dies at 88
- Saudi Arabia murdered a journalist and hacked Jeff Bezos. Trump sent them U.S. troops | Will Bunch
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with Vinny Vella, who covers law enforcement investigations and how courts prosecute people.
What does a typical day (or one that’s as close to a typical day) look like for you?
I try to keep a running tab on major cases working their way through the four counties I cover. So I check to see what’s coming up and where I need to situate myself. I call prosecutors, defense attorneys, and other sources to figure out if something is actually going to happen as scheduled or if the deals are off.
And then I head out to the courthouses. From there, my day is largely dictated by the proceedings. Some days there’s nonstop “action.” On others, it’s a lot of “hurry up and wait.”
But if there’s breaking news, then all bets are off, obviously.
What have been some important revelations you’ve experienced in covering how law enforcement handles investigations?
Criminal investigations are not easy or simple, even when the guilt of the defendant seems apparent. There’s a lot of give and take put into every case, and the time between arrest and trial is almost always warranted, even if it’s more than a year.
What are some easy misconceptions people seem to have when it comes to how courts prosecute people?
This sounds cliché, but it’s nothing like TV or the movies. Juries are fickle, judges are rigid. But, in my opinion, there are few things more fascinating than watching a veteran prosecutor dismantle a defense attorney’s arguments or vice versa.
You’re observing one of the highest functions of our government, and it often decides the rest of someone’s life.
What are some difficulties you face when you try to cover law enforcement and the courts?
The biggest hurdle continues to be my inability to be at two places at once, especially when the county courthouses are, at minimum, an hour apart from each other.
Fill in the blank: Feel free to reach out to talk to me if ________________.
You love true-crime stories.
You can stay in touch with Vinny by following him on Twitter at @Vellastrations or via email at vvella@inquirer.com.
Our readers’ latest question: Are parking spots for people with disabilities disappearing from Center City?
The answer: Not exactly. The Philadelphia Parking Authority said it is replacing parking kiosks throughout Center City and, during that process, has moved accessible spaces so they are the closest to a block’s sidewalk ramps.
- Eating: Peekytoe crab salad tartlets in alt-flour pizzelle shells at River Twice, located on Passyunk Avenue in South Philly. The restaurant is a new Philly arrival and brings menu items influenced by the owners’ time in Texas and New England.
- Drinking: mocktails around the city to round off the end of Dry January.
- Viewing: Man of God, a dark comedy loosely based on the incident involving four Korean American Christian teenage girls who travel to Bangkok for a mission trip, only to find a camera in their bathroom. The play focuses on the pushback of these girls against the looming presence of the male gaze.
- Listening to: Circles, by Mac Miller, the first posthumous album released under his name since his death of an accidental drug overdose in September 2018.
I remember the photo of Officer Ramp’s widow in the Philadelphia Daily News. She looked crushed with grief. To the Ramp Family, you have my sincere condolences. Forty-two years is a long time to be imprisoned. I hope Delbert Africa does well in this hew chapter of his life. May our city never experience another MOVE tragedy. After 42 years, it’s time to move on -- not to forget but also not to dwell on the past. — Tim Smith, on After 42 years in prison, MOVE member Delbert Orr Africa wins his release.
While volunteering at a Kenyan orphanage, the founders of Days for Girls learned that women and girls were sitting on pieces of cardboard during their periods. After a Radnor seamstress observed a similar experience during a mission trip in Uganda, she started a Days for Girls chapter and set out to create reusable sanitary products for women in need.