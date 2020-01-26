Happy Sunday! Anyone catch the Sixers-Lakers game last night? LeBron James made history, but Ben Simmons and company came away with a win against one of the NBA’s best teams. Sports columnist David Murphy writes about James and Simmons, and how the younger star could be on his way to greatness. Also in today’s newsletter, we speak with Inquirer reporter Vinny Vella. His job involves explaining how police conduct their investigations and untangling the often murky and complicated court system.

Tauhid Chappell (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The week ahead

This week’s most popular stories

Behind the story with Vinny Vella

William Korzon, 78, is escorted out of district court in Jamison after his arraignment. He's accused of murdering his wife, Gloria, in 1981.
Vinny Vella / Staff
William Korzon, 78, is escorted out of district court in Jamison after his arraignment. He's accused of murdering his wife, Gloria, in 1981.

Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with Vinny Vella, who covers law enforcement investigations and how courts prosecute people.

What does a typical day (or one that’s as close to a typical day) look like for you?

I try to keep a running tab on major cases working their way through the four counties I cover. So I check to see what’s coming up and where I need to situate myself. I call prosecutors, defense attorneys, and other sources to figure out if something is actually going to happen as scheduled or if the deals are off.

And then I head out to the courthouses. From there, my day is largely dictated by the proceedings. Some days there’s nonstop “action.” On others, it’s a lot of “hurry up and wait.”

But if there’s breaking news, then all bets are off, obviously.

What have been some important revelations you’ve experienced in covering how law enforcement handles investigations?

Criminal investigations are not easy or simple, even when the guilt of the defendant seems apparent. There’s a lot of give and take put into every case, and the time between arrest and trial is almost always warranted, even if it’s more than a year.

What are some easy misconceptions people seem to have when it comes to how courts prosecute people?

This sounds cliché, but it’s nothing like TV or the movies. Juries are fickle, judges are rigid. But, in my opinion, there are few things more fascinating than watching a veteran prosecutor dismantle a defense attorney’s arguments or vice versa.

You’re observing one of the highest functions of our government, and it often decides the rest of someone’s life.

What are some difficulties you face when you try to cover law enforcement and the courts?

The biggest hurdle continues to be my inability to be at two places at once, especially when the county courthouses are, at minimum, an hour apart from each other.

Fill in the blank: Feel free to reach out to talk to me if ________________.

You love true-crime stories.

You can stay in touch with Vinny by following him on Twitter at @Vellastrations or via email at vvella@inquirer.com.

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Really digging the purple. Thanks for sharing, @gritadelphia!

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!

#CuriousPhilly: Have a question about your community? Ask us!

Have you submitted a question to Curious Philly yet? Try us. We’re listening to our readers and doing our best to find answers to the things you’re curious about.

Our readers’ latest question: Are parking spots for people with disabilities disappearing from Center City?

The answer: Not exactly. The Philadelphia Parking Authority said it is replacing parking kiosks throughout Center City and, during that process, has moved accessible spaces so they are the closest to a block’s sidewalk ramps.

What we’re …

Comment of the week

I remember the photo of Officer Ramp’s widow in the Philadelphia Daily News. She looked crushed with grief. To the Ramp Family, you have my sincere condolences. Forty-two years is a long time to be imprisoned. I hope Delbert Africa does well in this hew chapter of his life. May our city never experience another MOVE tragedy. After 42 years, it’s time to move on -- not to forget but also not to dwell on the past. — Tim Smith, on After 42 years in prison, MOVE member Delbert Orr Africa wins his release.

Your Daily Dose of | The Upside

MARGO REED / For the Inquirer

While volunteering at a Kenyan orphanage, the founders of Days for Girls learned that women and girls were sitting on pieces of cardboard during their periods. After a Radnor seamstress observed a similar experience during a mission trip in Uganda, she started a Days for Girls chapter and set out to create reusable sanitary products for women in need.