🌳 Avenue of the Arts goes green | Morning Newsletter

Our muggy week continues with a heat advisory in effect. Today's temps will again reach the mid-90s, but it may feel more like 100 — or higher.

In other news about being outside, Avenue of the Arts is getting the beautification treatment. Check out the renderings of the revamped streetscape planned for South Broad Street, including a leafy median, street furniture, and tons of trees.

And South Jersey’s Zac Clark turned his Bachelorette fame into a platform for people in recovery. As the reality show’s latest season kicks off, we dig into how life as a sobriety influencer brought him back to Philadelphia.

Philly’s Avenue of the Arts is getting a $100 million glow-up.

🌷 The beautification initiative will introduce traffic-calming structures, street furniture, art installations, and lots and lots of plants.

🌳 Set to start in 2026, the 10-year project doesn’t yet have all the money it needs to complete the full stretch from City Hall to Washington Avenue. But the plan is to attract funders by first upgrading one pilot block from Pine to Spruce Streets.

🪻Avenue of the Arts, Inc.’s goals for the new streetscape are to boost safety and spur economic development, “to support the arts and to give people a reason to come down and visit,” its executive director told The Inquirer.

🪴 The announcement of the initiative comes after a weird few years for the Avenue, bookended by a struggle to reach pre-pandemic levels of attendance and the sudden closure of a prominent tenant, the University of the Arts.

Read on for arts reporter Peter Dobrin’s explainer — plus interactive images showing the before and after plans.

What you should know today

Plenty of reality show stars leverage their fame to earn lucrative brand deals as influencers. Zac Clark — best known for getting the girl on season 16 of The Bachelorette — does that, too. But he’s peddling Narcan instead of HelloFresh.

In 2020, the Haddonfield native became one of the first Bachelorette contestants to speak about a personal experience with addiction on air. He’s since turned to social media to spread awareness about recovery, and has raised over $1.6 million for his nonprofit providing scholarships for addiction treatment.

He’s now turning his work to Philadelphia. That includes partnerships with harm reduction orgs in Kensington.

“The last time I was there I was buying drugs for myself, and now I’m able to go there, get out of the car, and not think of anything else besides how to be of service,” Clark said of visiting the neighborhood. “The people that I met need to have an opportunity to actually recover. And if they’re not given that opportunity, they’re just going to stay in this cycle.”

Bachelorette fan or not, you’ll want to read reporter Beatrice Forman’s look into life as a sobriety influencer.

🥾 Hiking: Huntingdon County’s 1000 Steps Trail, because we “hate [ourselves] and want to suffer.”

🦹 Visiting: SAIKA Cafe, a.k.a. pop-up events forging community around anime and nerd culture.

📽️ Watching: Free outdoor movies in Clark Park, at the Schuylkill Banks, and all over the city, all summer long.

Photo of the day

🔥 One last smoky thing: The 4,000-acre Pinelands wildfire ignited by Fourth of July fireworks was still burning on Monday, when New Jersey Forest Fire Service officials said it was 75% contained.

