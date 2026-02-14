🚙 An awkward ride | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning.

We’re promised a sunny Saturday with a high near 44.

The snow, which is melting at a historically slow pace, has reached a 65-year milestone in Philadelphia for the length of time spent with at least three inches still on the ground.

Did an Inquirer reader cross the line by hitching a ride from a kind stranger? Who was responsible for the uncomfortable trip?

Scroll along to read our advice chat, as well as details of a new bill that could help save historic Jersey diners, ChatGPT’s “opinion” of Philadelphia, and our report card for this week in Philly news.

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

What you should know today

Consider the following problem, presented to us by a reader:

A friend and I were waiting for Regional Rail for Center City when the announcement came that the train was canceled. It being freezing weather, I asked other passengers what their transit apps were saying, and what their plans were. A man said he was planning to drive to Center City, and his car was parked in the lot. Before I could stop myself, I asked for a ride. His wife did not like the idea, giving a wide-eyed look, but the man agreed after hesitating.

The husband was very nice, as was the car, but the wife was irritated the whole way into the city — she never said hi or introduced herself and when we tried to include her in the conversation, she sat silent.

Was it weird for me to ask for a ride or was it weird for her to treat us like a nuisance?

For this tricky situation, Inquirer editor Evan Weiss recruited features columnist Stephanie Farr and food and dining reporter Beatrice Forman. They hit several key points: the kindness of strangers, Philly’s helping spirit, and the importance of reading the room. To them, it sounds like all parties involved left the wife out in the cold.

“My 2026 resolution was to be less of a hater and I do fear this question has set me back,” Beatrice said.

Read along for my colleagues’ verdicts. And if you’re looking for advice, we’re all ears. Send in your pressing Philadelphia problems here.

As more fare-evasion-resistant gates pop up at SEPTA stations, some riders look to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s efforts to make bus fares free, and wonder why Philadelphia can’t do the same with its transit.

In this week’s Shackamaxon, Inquirer columnist Daniel Pearson considers the suggestion: “While that all sounds exciting, it isn’t a good idea. Especially not here,” Pearson writes.

Get Pearson’s take on the cost of free rides, along with his thoughts on the city school district’s facilities plan "going the way of SEPTA’s Bus Revolution."

📍 Find the location

Think you know where this cherry blossom-filled kiss took place? Our weekly game puts your knowledge of Philly places to the test. Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: A new European destination from PHL

TROOP

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Jan Dalina, who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Limerick. Sheetz opened its first Philly-area store in the Montgomery County township — right across from a Wawa. The rivalry rages on. Or, as reader Gerry Frank put it, “Bad for Wawa but good for customers.”

💡 We were there

Staff photojournalist Monica Herndon captured these ice sculptures made by artist Emily D. Stewart in Narbeth. Their days are numbered as temperatures rise, making them an “ephemeral” art form.

Stewart said she was inspired to craft them after reading about Swedish lanterns.

“I love working with snow in my yard or other public places because it is inherently social,” Stewart said. “As I work, people walk by, cars pull over. I get to have conversations with neighbors and meet new friends.”

Somewhere on the internet in Philly

It seems like it was just yesterday that we shared theories of what Nick Castellanos might have said or done to get benched. Now, Phillies fans are bidding him adieu. “This feels like the new Jersey Shore note,” commented Q102 Philly radio host @rach_ontheradio.

The new Sheetz is also a big talker on our Instagram. Among the hilarious reactions on FOX 29’s Facebook: “Sheetz is just Wawa with a deep fryer.” “this was the first shot in the Gastaurant wars.” “Are you Sheeting me?” (lol)

Abbott Elementary posted some cute candygrams for Valentine’s Day.

And as we continue to thaw out, let this reel be a reminder that we’ll be rewarded real soon.

