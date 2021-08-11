Hello, cultured readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

First: The head of the largest union in Philadelphia for city workers says the organization will not resist a potential vaccine mandate.

Then: A look at the history behind Philadelphia’s tree canopy, and how income plays a role in neighborhoods being disproportionately hotter than others.

And: The Dog Days of summer have hit the region, but for how long?

One of the largest unions in Philadelphia plans on being “supportive” with officials on a potential vaccine mandate for city employees.

Ernest Garrett, the head of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33, says the conditional OK will also include advocating for religious and medical exemptions for any of its 9,500 municipal workers.

But do other union leaders in the city share Garrett’s viewpoint?

Sean Collins Walsh and Laura McCrystal provide insight into how unions in the city are looking at a possible vaccine mandate for city employees.

For Philadelphians, the challenge of finding shade among the trees amid the latest heat wave blanketing the region might just come down to economics.

For instance, the tree coverage in Chestnut Hill is 60%, a far greener neighborhood in trees and money compared with Kensington, where tree coverage is only 13%.

On a hot day in the city, the gap in temperatures between wealthy and poor neighborhoods can be 15 to 20 degrees due to tree cover.

Reporter Frank Kummer gets to the root of how income means more shade in wealthier neighborhoods, which in turn impacts Philly’s residents of color disproportionately.

🤸🏿‍♀️ Decorated gymnast Simone Biles will give the keynote speech at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women this year.

🪕 The in-person component of the Philadelphia Folk Festival is canceled, but there’s still plenty to do.

🍅 Feast your eyes on these recipes for in-season tomato dishes.

“Those saying climate change isn’t dangerous are wrong — but so are those suggesting we’ve already lost the fight to save our planet,” argues Dr. Gaurab Basu, codirector at the Cambridge Health Alliance Center for Health Equity Education & Advocacy, about the necessary response to the release of the UN’s grim climate change report.

It’s time to give less attention to pundits in the United States and their outlooks when it comes to major issues, argues columnist Abraham Gutman.

In a city marred by gun violence and an ongoing pandemic, Philadelphia City Councilmember At-Large Katherine Gilmore Richardson suggests virtual care combined with school-based mental health services can help in treating students battling childhood trauma.

Shari Wilson of Lehigh Valley Friends of CeaseFirePA expresses her uneasiness over House Bill 659, as Pennsylvania representatives mull the gun bill that would allow for concealed carry without a permit.

