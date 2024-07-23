💼 A chaotic return for city workers | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

The forecast for the next three days features a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Today, we'll also see some sun, and temps in the high 80s.

Our top story follows Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s mandate that thousands more city workers must report to their downtown offices five days a week. A week into its enforcement, those workers describe crowded, dirty conditions and persistent low morale.

And as Vice President Kamala Harris kicks off her presidential campaign, Black and Asian American leaders in Philadelphia hope her candidacy will energize Democrats.

— Julie Zeglen

Parker’s policy that all city employees must work from their downtown offices five days a week went into effect last Monday. The mandate affects about 20% of the municipal workforce who had previously followed hybrid schedules.

But were those offices ready for workers’ full-time return?

💼 One week in, workers describe overcrowding, visible dirt and dust, a broken HVAC system, and workspaces still in the midst of active construction.

💼 Union leaders report low morale and said they plan to track how many people retire early or quit because of the strict mandate and poor conditions. Philadelphia government already faces a staffing crisis as a quarter of city jobs lie vacant.

💼 “It’s kind of a double slap in the face,” one employee told The Inquirer. “You made us come back in the first place, and then you weren’t even prepared for us to come back.”

Reporters Anna Orso and Ryan Briggs spoke to a dozen city workers and union leaders about the chaotic transition.

Yet another way this fall’s election is set to be unprecedented: Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to become the first woman of color to lead a major party’s presidential ticket.

Leaders in Pennsylvania’s Black and Asian American communities speculated Monday that excitement for Harris would grow, enabling Democrats to recruit new or disengaged voters. They also acknowledged that her identity will likely bring heightened scrutiny — but hope her qualifications take precedent. Reporters Layla A. Jones and Katie Bernard have the story.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania continues to be a focus amid the national conversation on Harris’ nascent election campaign.

The delegates: Pennsylvania’s delegates to the Democratic National Convention unanimously voted Monday to endorse Harris to be the presidential nominee. Check out The Inquirer’s live delegate tracker leading up to the DNC in August to see where delegates across the country stand.

The VP convo: Gov. Josh Shapiro, widely seen to be a contender to run alongside Harris, didn’t confirm his interest in the role — but didn’t deny it, either. If he did resign to run, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis would be first in line to fill any gubernatorial vacancies.

The endorsements: Harris nabbed the backing of all the usual suspects of the local Democratic party, including Sen. John Fetterman, despite his frustration with those who encouraged President Joe Biden to drop out, and Mayor Parker, who also applauded Biden’s character. But Philly royalty Questlove and Sheryl Lee Ralph pledged their support, too. (No word yet on where Taylor Swift stands.)

🥥🌴 Also, the memes: Oh, the memes. Supporters are using coconut tree emojis and Harris’ campaign has embraced the “brat summer” vibe. TBD if adopting “Women’s World” would have the same effect.

Which munchies company just sold its majority ownership stake in University of Pennsylvania alum-founded Insomnia Cookies?

A) Herr’s Snacks

B) Nestlé

C) Krispy Kreme

D) Frito-Lay

Think you know? Check your answer.

⚾ Cringing over: All the times Nick Castellanos hit home runs during historic and somber moments.

🍷 Trying: To get a seat at this uber-exclusive restaurant opening soon in Society Hill.

🍴 Eating: Outside snacks, thanks to this neighborhood guide to rooftop and outdoor dining.

The neighborhood bordered by Spring Garden Street to the south, Girard Avenue to the north, Front Street to the east, and Seventh Street to the west (give or take a few blocks).

HORRIBLE INTERNETS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Sibylle Pfaffenbichler, who solved Monday’s anagram: Penn State. The public university system will raise in-state tuition at University Park by 2% in 2025-26.

