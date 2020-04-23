First, some news: Gov. Tom Wolf yesterday evening announced a new system for relaxing lockdown restrictions. Areas with a downward trajectory of cases over a two-week period and an adequate number of available hospital beds could begin a limited reopening on May 8. He specifically mentioned areas in the north-central and northwestern parts of the state would likely hit that benchmark first.
Tens of thousands of essential workers take SEPTA each day. And their changed commutes are just one of the ways life has been altered during the pandemic.
For many, commutes have gotten longer due to coronavirus-induced schedule changes. Their jobs require them to risk exposure to the coronavirus — and so do their commutes. My colleagues followed one essential worker who takes two buses and both the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines to get to work during his now-2½-hour commute.
Renters are facing another round of payments to their landlords as unemployment soars and financial strain related to the coronavirus pandemic grows. In April, nearly a third of Americans didn’t pay their rent on time, according to a report from the National Multifamily Housing Council.
You might have heard about “rent strikes,” and could be wondering what that means and how it could impact you. Maybe you can’t afford your rent anymore and need to talk to your landlord. My colleague talked to lawyers and other experts to break down renters’ rights.
Relatives. Friends. Neighbors. Colleagues. They’ve all been connected by a shared tragedy: They are victims of COVID-19, and these are some of their stories.
- Out-of-work Atlantic City casino workers jammed up traffic for miles to line up for donated food. Here’s what it looked like.
- New mayors had plans. Then the coronavirus pandemic turned their first 100 days into “a roller coaster.”
- The Philadelphia Parking Authority is asking Pennsylvania for protocols for cleaning rideshare and food delivery vehicles.
- School pensions in Pennsylvania are invested in a skyscraper linked to Jared Kushner. But the teachers probably don’t know that.
- Coronavirus racism could make the mental health crisis Asian Americans already face even worse.
- Some Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers are preparing a nuclear option that could revoke Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency powers.
- ☁️Philly’s already gloomy weather might get worse.
- 🏈Can the Birds mess this draft up? An Eagles legend says no, as long as they pick a wide receiver. The first round starts tonight at 8. Will an ex-St. Joe’s Prep star get picked?
- 🙀The CDC reported the first known cases of coronavirus in pet cats.
- 🙌A donated RV could keep this physician assistant’s mother safe while fighting the coronavirus.
- ❤️A Philadelphia police officer wondered what happened to a child he helped save after a brutal accident. Then they met.
- 🏝️A South Jersey couple didn’t allow the coronavirus to ruin their honeymoon. They made their backyard into a tropical island.
“We have taken great strides forward since we celebrated the first Earth Day 50 years ago. Now is not the time to turn our back on progress. We must do all that we can to build a sustainable future while protecting public health.” — writes Joseph Minott, executive director and chief counsel for the Clean Air Council, about what Earth Day should remind Americans of.
- Doha Ibrahim and Imere Campbells, both seniors at Philadelphia high schools and student reps on the Philadelphia Board of Education, write that the coronavirus shouldn’t mean more budget cuts.
- Pennsylvania grocery workers are finally getting the COVID-19 protection they deserve from entitled shoppers, writes columnist Maria Panaritis.
Here’s one from reader Pat Downing: a book called The Revolt of the Black Athlete by Harry Edwards. Pat recommends the book for “so many reasons, one is that racism is not over, it’s evolved.”
Ara Ishkhanian, the owner of Apricot Stone in Northern Liberties, misses his favorite thing about his restaurant: his customers. Just chatting with customers who came in to pick up their takeout orders wasn’t enough. And when restrictions tightened, that went away, too. Now, he is allowing customers to schedule reservations to have him host a dining experience over video chat.