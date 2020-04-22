Let’s start with Burton, Brian. I don’t think there’s any way the Eagles bring him back. He’ll always be loved in this city for his role in the Philly Special. But one of the reasons the Bears released him was because he couldn’t stay healthy. He missed eight games last season and is recovering from hip surgery. I think Howie finally has learned that there’s no room for sentimentality in roster building. If he had to do it over again, he never would have brought back DeSean Jackson. He has said twice this offseason that hope isn’t a strategy with injured players. I don’t think he’s willing to hope Burton stays healthy, even in a backup role. As for Zach Ertz, I’ve written several times in recent months that I don’t think the Eagles can afford to keep both him and Dallas Goedert beyond 2021, when their contracts expire. I think they want to keep Ertz through this season and then likely will entertain offers for him. Roseman has said Zach will be an Eagle in 2020, and I’m going to take him at his word.