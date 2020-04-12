Depending on what you want to watch, there might be much better choices than Netflix, which is trying to be all things to all people — a bit HBO here, a bit Hallmark there, with more than a touch of Investigation Discovery’s true-crime obsession. It’s hard to beat Disney+ if you have kids or a love for all things Star Wars. If you go to Netflix for British shows, BritBox and Acorn are cheaper (though neither, of course, has The Crown). If you’ve found yourself repeatedly watching movies about people who get accidentally engaged or women who fall in love when their car/plane/snowmobile breaks down in a small town (occasionally guilty), well, Hallmark Channel Now won’t bug you to watch Tiger King instead. I’ve become a big fan of Amazon Prime because it has “channels” you can subscribe to (and drop more easily than you would a Comcast premium). It’s how I get my HBO these days, and I recently added Starz to watch the new season of Outlander and The Dublin Murders.