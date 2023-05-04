Teachers struggle without paid parental leave | Morning Newsletter

We have about a 50-50 chance of rain showers and temps will only reach the high 50s.

Nationwide, there’s a teacher shortage and the pandemic didn’t help. In Pennsylvania, including in Philadelphia, stagnant wages and high costs of education are huge reasons behind the shortage. But educators also also pointing to another factor — the lack of parental paid leave.

Our main story explains the massive hurdles Philadelphia teachers face in order to start a family and stay financially afloat.

A lack of paid parental leave usually means the Philadelphia School District employees hoard sick days and build up savings to cover unpaid time. Sometimes, it means timing conception to intersect with the beginning of summer vacation.

It’s no wonder “cobbled together” is a phrase often used when teachers discuss their time off after the birth of a child.

Educators say the lack of paid leave is contributing to the teacher shortage in the city and in Pennsylvania.

Necessary context: The Philadelphia School District is the city’s fourth-largest employer and the 10th-largest employer in Pennsylvania. More than 70% of Philadelphia teachers identify as women, according to state records.

Pay attention: The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, the union that represents teachers in city schools, has proposed paid parental leave during its last collective bargaining, but it didn’t make it into the contract. They’re working on it for their 2024 negotiations.

Keep reading to learn more about how teachers make constant calculations to have a family.

Helen Gym is racking up the progressive endorsements.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I.,Vermont) was the latest to join the mix, part of a larger nationwide strategy to build progressive energy at a local level following national losses in recent years.

Gym’s recent endorsements include U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.), Jamaal Bowman (D., N.Y.), and Greg Casar (D., Texas), and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Why you should care: In Philadelphia’s narrowly divided mayoral race, the support could boost turnout for Gym among young and progressive voters. That could be significant in a race that’s expected to be close. However, the progressive endorsements are more likely to rev up Gym’s existing base rather than expand it.

Keep reading to learn what this could mean for her candidacy during the homestretch of the primary election.

🚍 Anticipating: The next Inquirer LIVE will feature transportation reporter Thomas Fitzgerald interviewing SEPTA planner Dan Memiroff about what SEPTA’s Bus Revolution will mean for Philadelphians’ commutes. Catch it today at 3 pm.

🥽Sharing: How to find a summer job for Philly teens. Parks & Rec needs lifeguards every year.

