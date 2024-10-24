Drexel financial woes sow doubt | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to a mostly sunny Thursday, Philly.

The president of Salus University, which is in the midst of merging with Drexel, said he was surprised to learn of its partner’s recently revealed financial woes: “I think the outcome would have been different.”

And it’s a busy time at the center of the political universe. Read on for the latest on Philly’s role in the presidential election, including baseless accusations of ballot harvesting at a Center City social services org, and much more.

Drexel University is in a big moment of change, as the Philly institution navigates a structural deficit and the impending departure of longtime president John A. Fry. Recent revelations about Drexel’s finances have led some at Salus University to doubt the decision to merge with the school.

Catch up quick: The health sciences-focused, Elkins Park-based Salus and University City’s Drexel announced their intention to combine assets in summer 2023. Final federal approvals are expected to arrive in June.

Financial woes: Earlier this fall, Drexel announced it would be cutting staff and benefits as it faces a $63 million operating loss and 15% fewer first-year students.

New tensions: Salus president Michael H. Mittelman made statements in a private meeting implying that the outcome of the merger would have been different had leaders known about the extent of Drexel’s challenges. A group of Salus faculty members also say they’re concerned about what the merger could mean for their school’s future.

Education reporter Susan Snyder has the latest.

In other higher ed news: After months of uncertainty following the University of the Arts’ abrupt closure in June, the Pig Iron School has partnered with Rowan University to resume its master of fine arts program.

This close to Election Day in a swing state, 24 hours can yield headline-grabbing new developments. Here’s the latest presidential election news out of Philadelphia and beyond:

🔵 Vice President Kamala Harris met Democratic politicos at Famous 4th Street Deli yesterday. The stop came hours before her CNN town hall in Delaware County, where Harris, in her most recent attempt to appeal to Republican and undecided voters outside of Philadelphia, said she thinks former President Donald Trump is a fascist.

🔴 A Republican organization with ties to Elon Musk has produced an apparently fake manifesto meant to look like Harris’ version of the conservative policy initiative Project 2025.

✉️ Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, a Republican, also called out Musk for spreading disinformation by retweeting a false claim that Center City nonprofit Broad Street Love was involved in widespread ballot harvesting.

💰 And Philly’s Democrats are asking Harris’ campaign for $1.2 million to fund the local party’s election expenses — but they’re not counting on it.

See more from a busy day at the center of the political universe.

⚽ Swiping to choose: Which Union players should stay or go after a lackluster season.

🍣 Visiting: These 21 new restaurants opening in the Philly suburbs this fall.

🏗️ Considering: Urban design principles to make a Center City Sixers arena a civic asset, if it moves forward.

