"<p>Vice President <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/topic/kamala-harris\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Kamala Harris</a> is returning to the Philadelphia suburbs Wednesday to participate in a live CNN town hall event, which will take place less than two weeks before Election Day.</p> <p><strong>What time does the CNN town hall start?</strong></p> <p>CNN’s town hall with Harris is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Philly time on Wednesday and will air live. Moderating the event is veteran CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.</p> <p>You can stream the town hall on <a href=\\"http://cnn.com/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">CNN.com</a> and on CNN’s mobile app, but you’ll need to be a cable subscriber. You can also stream it on Max, the subscription streaming service of CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.</p> <p><strong>Where is the town hall taking place?</strong></p> <p>That remains unclear.</p> <p>CNN has said the town hall will take place in Delaware County, but the network hasn’t announced the town or location. The Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment.</p> <p><em>— Rob Tornoe</em></p>"