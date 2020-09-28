So how do we feel about the Eagles' game yesterday? Down late in the fourth quarter to the Bengals, the Birds did mount a comeback before a scoreless overtime period ended the game in a tie. “Is this as low as they can go?” asks beat writer Les Bowen.

In other news, tomorrow marks five weeks until Election Day. My colleagues have been reporting on everything you need to know about registering to vote, casting a ballot, and more. Find it all at Inquirer.com/election.

Mobile COVID-19 testing has made its Philly debut

Chrystal Handford (left) gives a COVID-19 test to Ashley Latimer at the Community-Accessible Testing & Education truck in the parking lot at Concilio in Philadelphia on Sunday, wrapping up its weekend in the city.
Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Mobile Response Unit made its first stops in Philadelphia this weekend. Along with offering free testing, the unit also offers information and bilingual support through a partnership with the state Health Department, the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, and Latino Connection. After making stops elsewhere in the state, the unit stopped at the Columbia North YMCA on North Broad Street and Concilio, a Latino community organization on Hunting Park Avenue.

The unit’s motto is “sharing knowledge to erase fear,” and the CEO and founder of Latino Connection said the effort recognizes that making it easier "for people to receive free PPE items and information in both English and Spanish ... is essential for closing the divide on health disparity in Pennsylvania.”

Women in Pittsburgh’s wealthy suburbs could help Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania

During Trump’s presidency, a “suburban revolt from the Republican Party" and other political realignments have been building for years, my colleague Andrew Seidman reports. And they’ve been solidified in elections following 2016. Democrats' progress has varied depending on the region, and one test is the largely white, affluent, and well-educated towns outside Pittsburgh, where Republicans have held seats for decades.

Trump’s WeChat ban threatens a vital network for the region’s Chinese community

WeChat, the social media app owned by a Chinese tech giant, combines aspects of Facebook, Venmo, Google Drive, Twitter, Zoom, and text messages in a single app. And for many local Chinese Americans and immigrants from China, it can serve as a type of lifeline, my colleague Jason Laughlin reports. The app helps connect people with family overseas and helps with networking, organizing, and communication.

The Trump administration says it’s concerned that the data gathered on WeChat could end up in the hands of the Chinese government. A ban would prevent the app and incremental upgrades from being downloaded.

“But if this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how important the little things, which are actually the big things, are when all seems lost. That includes family, and to many people, including myself, that family means their beloved animals.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about a Philly animal disaster relief program that works — but is shutting down.

Your Daily Dose of | Wine cork art

At 92, Walter Deuschle needed something to pass the time during the pandemic and to help him power through chemotherapy. So he built the Eiffel Tower with about 2000 corks over nine months.
At 92, Walter Deuschle isn’t one to turn down a challenge. While undergoing monthly chemotherapy treatments for leukemia, Deuschle has spent time in his Huntingdon Valley home art studio building a 7½-foot-tall Eiffel Tower made out of wine corks.