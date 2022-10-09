Another sunny day with highs in the 60s and a clear night sky, perfect for viewing the full “Hunter’s Moon.”

For our special Halloween edition, we partake in Halloween frights and delights.

In today’s newsletter:

👻 Frightful: Our list of haunted Halloween attractions in the Philly area features above-average scariness. To the immersive shenanigans!

🥧 Filling: We also have pumpkin food if you like the simpler seasonal pleasures.

🥃 Fun: If you’d like to feel a little bit like an adult around animatronic things, we have a list of Halloween events and bars.

This month, we can all graduate from screams inside our heads about the news to real screams at haunted encounters.

A reporter by the name of Henry Savage — and boy does this guy live up to his name — can tell you what to expect at each haunted attraction that made our cut. Many of these are replete with mind-boggling technology and impressively high production value.

Halloween highlights: There’s the old: renowned Eastern State Penitentiary, which has been tormenting people with this attraction for 25 years. And the new: a South Philly warehouse for The Basement of the Fright Factory, where you’ll encounter “a ghoul-infested nightmare.” Creamy Acres Farm does wholesome family fun by day until the frightening figures with chainsaws take over. And the Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho-inspired house of horrors at the Bates Motel might just be the most conceptual of the batch.

To the full haunted Halloween attraction list.

What you should know during spooky season

🎞️ You can actually tour Friday the 13th’s Camp Crystal Lake, which is an active Boy Scout camp in N.J.

🧙‍♀️ Hira Qureshi is your guide to Halloween boo-zy and spooky events in Philly and where to party with spirits and witchy brews around the city

🍺 She also has a roundup of where to find delicious pumpkin treats, beer, coffee and even ice cream like an artisan pumpkin s’mores pop.

🩸Here’s a taste of Nightmare Before Tinsel. The Halloween bar has zombiefied Gritty and the Phanatic, and has “blood bag” cocktail slinging bartenders. The “Apo” (apocalypse) never looked so fun.

