Not as many ‘injured on duty’ officers | Morning Newsletter

We'll have a repeat of a cool, cloudy, and rainy day. Temps will reach a high of 61.

Last year, The Inquirer’s investigation, MIA: Crisis in the Ranks, found that the amount of Philadelphia police officers who were listed as too injured to work through a state disability benefit swelled to alarming levels. But several of those cops who were supposed to be too hurt to do their job still did physical work, including one who competed in a traveling softball league and was even given a defensive MVP award.

More than a year after the initial investigation release, more officers are back to work.

For nearly 20 years, city and police union officials have argued over the flaws of the Heart and Lung benefit system, a state disability benefit for first responders that allows city cops to collect inflated paychecks while out of work.

Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles H. Ramsey once called it “the biggest scam going.”

A quick recap: By the fall of 2021, The Inquirer discovered that 11% of Philadelphia’s total police force was missing, which was vastly higher than other major cities like Chicago (3.3%) or Portland (1.9%). At least 74 officers were unavailable for two or more years. And the doctors who had been selected by the police union, Fraternal Order of Police No. 5, to treat injured members were involved with some questionable practices.

The good news: But now, the data is trending in a positive direction. City records reviewed by The Inquirer show that the number of cops listed as injured on duty during the summer plummeted 46% from late 2021. That means about 300 fewer officers were out of work each week.

Keep reading for the complete data breakdown and what reforms are still needed.

Sen. Bob Menendez balked Monday at calls for his resignation because of his indictment over accepting bribes of gold bars, a luxury car, and envelopes stuffed with tens of thousands in cash.

Reminder: These most recent charges come less than six years after he dodged a conviction for a different bribery case over allegations that he accepted lavish gifts, flights on private jets, and campaign support from a Florida eye doctor.

Menendez didn’t explicitly say he’s running again, but said “when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated but I will still be New Jersey’s senior senator.”

Several politicians — including Democrats — in the state are lining up to ensure that doesn’t happen, triggering a domino effect that will likely mean an interesting few years of congressional and local races in New Jersey.

Important note: Menendez will have to navigate this storm without the support of his party. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, state Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin, and Sen. John Fetterman called for him to resign.

Continue reading to understand how the fallout may affect Senate and House races.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

The iconic South Philly spot, Melrose Diner, was demolished last week.

The business spent 67 years at this location, but how many years did it exist overall?

A) 88

B) 75

C) 50

D) 36

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🍃Considering: What Philly can learn from Germany. Inquirer reporter Max Marin explains Berlin’s approach on how it prevents drug use from taking over its public spaces.

👀 Watching: The union representing screenwriters reached a tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end the nearly five-month strike. Actors remain on strike.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: Bob Menendez’s primary challenger

KIND YAM

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Email us if you know the answer. Cheers to Andy Mehrotra, who correctly guessed Monday’s answer: Low Cut Connie.

