Hello, readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

First: A typical Shore summer? Not a sure thing.

Then: There are all kinds of takeaways from the primary election. We’re bringing you the most interesting stories, starting with Larry Krasner’s nontraditional path to a decisive victory.

And: Philly extended its indoor mandatory mask mandate, and the School District is planning to go back to in-person classes in the fall.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_ashleyhoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The nighttime squirt gun MC star wanted a more relaxed mask situation this summer to let people focus on the “most pressing issue at Bobby Dee’s: aiming your squirt gun.”

But it’s not so easy rebounding. Businesses are seeing a summer scramble for the people to scoop the ice cream and run the amusement park rides. What’s more, people are waiting on better supply of things like crabmeat and flounder. A surf chain store owner riding it out says he expects containers packed to the gills with boogie boards and beach chairs will get there ... by September.

And so the Shore beats on, borne back into supply and labor problems. Read on for Amy S. Rosenberg’s dispatch from what’s happening at the Shore now.

Incumbent DA Larry Krasner triumphed over his Democratic primary rival by an almost 2-1 ratio by winning many more neighborhoods. Reporter Chris Brennan and editor Jonathan Lai have the story on how Krasner actually expanded his coalition since his 2017 win.

Challenger Carlos Vega had one of the most sought-after rubber stamps from the Fraternal Order of Police. The fact that the union spent heavily and publicly to boost Vega “served as an emphatic marker of the rapid decline of the FOP’s political brand,” reporters Sean Collins Walsh, Julia Terruso, and Chris Brennan write.

Meanwhile in Pittsburgh, State Rep. Ed Gainey defeated Mayor Bill Peduto, who lost his bid for a third term after coming under criticism for the city’s handling of Black Lives Matter protests last year. Gainey placed racial justice front and center in his campaign and will almost certainly win the November general election and become Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor.

Now to the highest-profile judicial race on the ballot: Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson of Dauphin County defeated two GOP rivals, setting the stage for a high-stakes fight over an open seat on the state’s highest court.

Pa. voters approved two ballot questions that would curtail the governor’s use of emergency powers in what is widely seen as a referendum on the Wolf administration’s pandemic handling.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

If our feeds full of violet petals on cakes is any indication, we’re firmly in violet season. Thanks for sharing.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!

That’s interesting

🏀 We talked to Joel Embiid about his main source of inspiration as the Sixers enter the NBA playoffs.

💰 CHOP received $25 million from Wawa’s Wood family for its Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center.

🌼 Allergy sufferers, are you attached to your mask? They can be double-edged swords when it comes to pollen.

🍩 Attention, Main Liners: You’re about to be rolling in dough, well, doughnuts. You’re getting your first Federal Donuts shop.

Opinions

“While not everyone who loses a loved one to gun violence keeps this kind of tally, they know the torture of delayed justice,” columnist Helen Ubiñas writes of a Delaware mother who counts the endless days since her son’s unsolved murder.

“Though the horrors of the pandemic will continue to haunt the city for years to come, the federal stimulus dollars provide Philadelphia with a rare chance to fight for economic growth and to resolve long-standing structural inequalities. Philadelphia should make the most of it,” The Inquirer Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom, writes.

Eviction prevention is at the core of keeping families stable and keeping all children healthy and safe, write Tyra Bryant-Stephens, Center for Health Equity senior director, and Alonzo South, senior director of community engagement at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

What we’re reading

A Philly bar owner says every customer of his will have to present their vaccine passport, PhillyMag reports.

Leslie Odom Jr. is giving you Oscar-worthy energy as he teaches Philly slang and traditions in this must-watch Vanity Fair video. Did he miss anything? Drop us a line.

Australia might not reopen until 2022, the New York Times reports.

When 26-year-old Jackie Lithgow graduated from Bloombsurg, the university’s president asked him to stand. It’s something Lithgow couldn’t do for a long time after recovering from severe head trauma. “Jackie, you are an inspiration,” the speaker said. The word miracle kept coming up to describe Lithgow’s recovery, but it took a lot of grit and determination to get here.