Clergy abuse survivors await justice | Morning Newsletter

It’s Friday the 13th, Philly, but perhaps today’s sun means better luck is on the way.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s clergy abuse investigation boosted his reputation in Pennsylvania and beyond. Years later, some survivors feel he abandoned them.

And U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s name is on the library at Haverford College. Will that change after his appearance in the Epstein files?

P.S. Yesterday’s newsletter included two broken links. Here are those stories again:

A Southwest Philadelphia woman’s brother was killed in the 2023 Kingsessing mass shooting. This year, more gun violence took the life of her only son. Cameras will soon enforce speed limits in five Philly school zones, complete with $100 fines.

As Pennsylvania attorney general in 2018, now-Gov. Josh Shapiro oversaw the release of a bombshell grand jury report that revealed thousands of cases of abuse by priests across the state.

The nearly 900-page report was lauded as the most comprehensive review of clergy abuse across a single state and prompted new laws clarifying penalties for failure to report and allowing survivors more time to pursue criminal or civil cases against their abusers.

But a key step in delivering justice to those survivors — establishing a two-year window for the filing of lawsuits over decades-old abuse that falls outside the statute of limitations under existing law — remains unfinished.

Nearly a dozen interviews with survivors, their family members, and advocates reveal a deep frustration with the inaction in Harrisburg. Some question whether Shapiro has done enough to use his power as governor to advocate for them.

Could progress come this year? Politics reporter Katie Bernard investigates.

More on Shapiro:

Big-money and out-of-state donors helped the Democratic governor raise $30 million for his reelection campaign, while likely Republican challenger Stacy Garrity raised $1.5 million from grassroots donors in Pennsylvania. Shapiro unveiled a broad plan Thursday meant to grow and preserve Pennsylvania’s housing supply as the state faces a shortage of homes residents can afford. Shapiro said Thursday that he will not attend any White House event that excludes another governor ahead of next week’s gathering of the nation’s governors in Washington.

Haverford College is grappling with its connection to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after his appearance in the Epstein files.

Lutnick is a 1983 graduate of the Main Line school and a mega-donor who also served as the former chairman of the university’s board. According to the files, he had contact with Jeffrey Epstein as recently as 2018, long after the financier pleaded guilty to obtaining a minor for prostitution.

The commerce secretary maintains he had limited interactions with Epstein and has not been accused of wrongdoing. Since the Epstein documents were released, Lutnick has faced bipartisan calls to resign.

In light of the documents, some students are asking the school to cut ties with Lutnick and to remove his name from the Haverford library building, to which he donated millions for upgrades. If school leadership pursues the renaming, the process could take years and would involve a review process with university stakeholders.

Higher education reporter Susan Snyder has more.

What you should know today

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we have an explainer from reporter Nick Vadala on a possible solution for getting rid of all this icy slush still piled in mounds. Couldn’t the city just toss it in the Delaware River or the Schuylkill?

While it’s been done in the past — including after the blizzard of ’96, when around 500 tons were dumped — the practice is now seen as an environmental hazard. Here’s the full story.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

What we’re ...

🏈 Remembering: When the inaugural NFL draft was held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

⚾ Looking back on: The newly released Nick Castellanos’ most memorable Phillies moments.

📖 Reading: About World War II-era Philadelphia in Sadeqa Johnson’s latest book.

🥃 Not sure about: $100 for a single shot.

🗳️ Considering: How the SAVE Act would change how Americans vote.

In other business news: West Chester-based home shopping company QVC may file for bankruptcy. Saks Fifth Avenue will be closing its Bala Cynwyd location. The operator of Eddie Bauer filed for bankruptcy and is liquidating its stores in New Jersey and beyond. And 17 months after Taylor Chip came to Philadelphia with cookies, ice cream, and hype, it’s gone, with bankruptcy on the way.

Photo of the day

🎒 One last motivated thing: Students staged a walkout this week over plans to close Southwest Philadelphia magnet school Motivation High. They have the backing of Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton.

