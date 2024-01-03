Philly has a new mayor and top cop | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Today’s newsletter will brief you on some of the new people in some of Philly’s most powerful seats.

And it should be in the 40s again. There may even be snow later this week breaking the streak like a belated holiday gift.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_AshleyHoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

It’s official. Cherelle L. Parker was inaugurated Tuesday, becoming Philadelphia’s 100th mayor and the first woman to lead the city in its 342 years.

And after she took the historic oath of office, Parker, a Centrist Democrat who has promised to curtail crime, swore in the city’s new police commissioner, Kevin J. Bethel, who is inheriting a department with its fair share of challenges.

There’s the ongoing violence crisis facing the city, staffing shortages, and morale issues, reporter Chris Palmer writes. Parker’s first official act following her inauguration was signing an executive order to declare a citywide public safety emergency.

Sidenote: Emergency declarations have been part of a political playbook for years. Here’s what that could mean for us.

The directive: Per Parker’s office, the declaration directs Bethel and the office of Managing Director Adam Thiel to develop “comprehensive plans that address public safety across the city.” The order directs Bethel, Thiel, and other department heads to deliver a plan within 100 days to hire more police officers, reduce violent crime, and quell quality-of-life offenses.

Bethel, who was Parker’s first appointment, hasn’t yet shared details about his plans. But Parker has made her support of the incoming commissioner clear.

What Parker said: “This commissioner has the support of his mayor 1,000%,” she said over loud applause and cheers. “I know he’s going to do what is right to make the public safety of our city his number one priority.” Read on for our full story to get to know Philly’s new top cop.

And in case you took a break over the holidays, here’s a refresher on the other key players Parker has selected for her administration.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Who introduced Philly’s street numbering system in 1856?

A) John Mascher

B) Thomas Holme

C) William Penn

D) James M. Willcox

Find out if you know the answer.

What we're

🪟 Considering: A Logan Square real estate property with acceptable 360-degree city views.

🥘 Eyeing: We have a local’s guide you can trust to all the delicious things you need to throw a Three Kings Day party.

🏟️ Dreamcasting: Six Philly-area foods that would make great Bowl game mascots to erase your memory of the Pop Tarts Bowl and Cheez-Its mascot. Philly has the internet’s most beloved mascot in Gritty, so why would any other town have more fun with a mascot that’s also a snack? Propose your own that’s not on this list and email it to me for a chance to be featured in this newsletter.

Anagram

The mayor who won the last competitive race for Philly mayor that was upended by an FBI listening device.

TETHERS NOJ

Email me if you know the answer, and as always we’ll shout out the winner in this newsletter.

Photo of the day

What would you like to see in future Inquirer newsletters? Drop me an email.

