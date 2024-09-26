🍻 Paying to skip the line | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Our wet days will continue as Hurricane Helen's leftovers may affect the region this weekend. (But no, it's not expected to impact Sunday's Eagles-Bucs game in Florida.)

It’s homecoming weekend at Penn State, and alumni won’t need to bribe the bouncer to skip the line at their favorite bar. There’s an app for that.

And employment among Americans with disabilities soared during the pandemic. Can the trend survive the return to office?

Plus, we have the story from Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s highly choreographed reveal about the city’s agreement with the Sixers on the new arena project, the Aramark stadium worker strike, and much more below.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

This homecoming weekend at Penn State, scores of students, families, and alumni will descend upon State College to celebrate their school — and to drink. For those who don’t want to wait hours in long lines to enter the central Pennsylvania town’s bars and don’t mind paying to avoid the hassle, there’s LineLeap.

🍻 How it works: Think of the app like Disney FastPass or TSA PreCheck. Users can skip the line at almost any downtown bar by buying digital passes that range from $10 to $100 or more per person, depending on demand.

🍻 Thirsty lions: Despite that potentially steep price, Penn State is the $100 million start-up’s most popular market. When alumni return, “they’re not there to wait around,” cofounder Max Schauff told The Inquirer. “They’re there to get into their spot and have a good time.”

🍻 What about Philly? You’d never call Philadelphia a college town, but the city has its share of queues. LineLeap’s founders see expansion opportunities here along with the Jersey Shore and New Brunswick, N.J. The region’s thousands of Penn State alumni and their families might be grateful for that.

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy explains how the app has changed the game when it comes to going out, especially during football season.

The widespread embracing of remote work during the pandemic was a boon to many workers with disabilities.

Employment for this group has spiked dramatically over the past five years, while employment of people without disabilities remained constant. The rise, according to new research, correlates with changing workplace norms that allow for more flexibility.

“By working from home, I don’t have to worry about losing my job because I can’t get to work,” one South Philly resident said about the possibility of his wheelchair lift malfunctioning or public transportation delays.

But as some employers move back to fully in-office employment, advocates are concerned these workers will be left behind. Reporter Jake Blumgart has the story.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Which celebrity and Chicago Cubs superfan poured drinks at Bob and Barbara’s after Monday’s Phillies game?

A) Bill Murray

B) Common

C) Bradley Cooper

D) Jesse Williams

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

😷 Signing up for: The latest round of free COVID tests.

🎸 Dancing along with: This eight-piece Philly band performing a mix of cumbia, klezmer, and punk.

🏈 Wondering: How well Tom Brady will call Sunday’s Eagles game against the Buccaneers.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: The former University of Pennsylvania president who is now back on campus

MANNY GAMUT

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Matt Palombaro, who solved Wednesday’s anagram: Graffiti Pier. The owner of the rebelliously decorated Port Richmond landmark plans to sell it by the end of the year.

Photo of the day

🎡 One last whirling thing: Gillian’s Wonderland Pier closes for good Oct. 13. Shore reporter Amy Rosenberg has the details to know about the beloved Ocean City amusement park’s last days.

Thanks, as always, for starting your day with The Inquirer. Back at it tomorrow.

