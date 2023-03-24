Wanted: A restaurant for LOVE Park | Morning Newsletter

Erin Reynolds here, filling in for Taylor this morning. Can I just say ... TGIF.

There’s more rain in the forecast today, with highs in the low 50s. If you’re wondering why your allergies are acting up, be advised that the trees evidently decided to skip spring training and jump right into the heart of pollen season.

First up, LOVE Park’s iconic “flying saucer” building is looking for a new restaurant operator. The Parks and Recreation Department, which issued a request for proposals Thursday, is hoping for someone with “a deep connection with Philadelphia.”

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

Philly is renewing its search for someone to operate a restaurant in LOVE Park’s circular, glass-windowed “flying saucer.”

The building — an example of midcentury modern design — began its life in 1960 as the Philadelphia Hospitality Center.

The city first solicited proposals for a restaurant in 2018, after a two-year renovation of LOVE Park. Safran Turney Hospitality won the bid, but the project shut down through the pandemic. Now, with a new request for proposals issued Thursday, Philly is trying again.

Think you have what it takes? The Department of Parks and Recreation is seeking a concessionaire with at least three years’ experience in food and beverage operations and a background in design and construction.

You’ll also need to appreciate the environment the building is in. The dream tenant, according to Parks and Rec director Kathryn Ott Lovell, will be thinking about “the restaurant in the context of this park.”

Keep reading for more on the status of the project.

A recent poll shows that more than half of Philadelphians think addressing the opioid crisis should be a top priority for the next mayor.

They also have opinions on how to address it — namely rejecting policies that criminalize people with addiction and focusing on arresting drug dealers and educating people about drug use instead.

By the numbers:

68% of respondents said the city should prioritize mental health treatment. 62% said the city should offer more addiction treatment and recovery programs. 59% said the city should arrest drug sellers. 55% said the city should promote education on drug use. 27% ranked supervised drug consumption sites as one of the best interventions to combat the crisis. 22% said city leaders should focus on arresting people who use drugs.

Important note: How people experience the issue is divided along racial and ethnic lines. Black and Latino respondents were more likely to say that addressing the city’s opioid epidemic should be a top priority than their white counterparts.

Keep reading for a complete data breakdown.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

According to a new (and very disappointing) survey, about 13% of people prefer their cheesesteak with this kind of cheese.

A) Cheddar

B) Mozzarella

C) Swiss

D) Gouda

Find out if you know the answer.

👀 Watching: The battle between the U.S. and China over TikTok. Are the data security risks real?

👕 Wearing: Uniqlo’s new “Made in Philly” shirt. It was designed by a New Yorker, and Philadelphians have some constructive criticism.

📅 Adding to the calendar: From art installations to the most picturesque date spots, we’ve got plenty of things for you to do this weekend.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: A Pennsylvania mall (and the ideal place to land during a hypothetical zombie outbreak)

CLEM LIKER

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Cheers to Jeanne Martin, who correctly guessed Thursday’s answer: Boathouse Row. Email us if you know the answer.

Thanks for starting your Friday morning with The Inquirer. Happy (almost) weekend!