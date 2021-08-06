Hello, astute readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

First: Registered cannabis users say the drug can help with their opioid addiction recovery, but research is still pending.

Then: Vaccinated people are growing impatient due to a possible pandemic backslide.

And: Entertainment venues are opening back up, but what are their COVID-19 policies like for patrons?

In 2018, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration added opioid use disorder as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana. Doing so allowed state universities to collect crucial data on cannabis as an addiction treatment, however the research is still unclear.

About 550,000 Pennsylvanians are registered cannabis patients, but the number that use medical marijuana for opioid use disorder is not publicly known.

What is also unclear is the impact of medical marijuana on opioid recovery patients, as physicians say research is lacking and anecdotal evidence has its limits.

Reporter Ed Mahon details the ongoing research into the use of medical marijuana as an addiction treatment, as well as the differing perspectives on it from a state and a federal level.

Vaccinated people are fed up, as new coronavirus variant cases surge, and officials roll out stronger COVID-19 recommendations, restrictions and condemnations.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s recent response to vaccine protesters is the latest sign of ire brewing amid the pandemic divide.

For many who have been vaccinated, a pandemic backslide after taking the proper health and safety precautions is unacceptable.

Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele, and Erin McCarthy look into the reasons behind the tension building in vaccinated people.

What you need to know today

Philadelphia officials reschedule the clear-out of the homeless encampments in the city’s Kensington section for Aug. 18.

With Amazon Fresh’s expansion into Warrington, with an eye on Bensalem, unions worry about job loss.

Point Breeze residents are complaining about astronomical surges with their water bills, as the water department works to resolve the problem.

A Central Bucks School District official faces a citation for harassment after hitting someone with a sign during a masking policy news conference.

A new Philly park honors the memory of a mother and her children who were struck and killed by a stolen vehicle in 2014.

That's interesting

🎸 Before you get ready to go and rock at your favorite entertainment venue, take a look at what Philly establishments are saying about their rules for admission amid the pandemic.

🥘 Food critic Craig LaBan explored the layers of flavors at West Philly’s new Ethiopian eatery, Buna Cafe.

🏘️ Sprucing up the home can be a hassle and costly, so here are a few suggestions.

🌎 Want to play a game? This popular quiz show may have found its new permanent host.

Opinions

“If the FOP wants to be the group to support officers, they should be that, no matter who their adversary is perceived to be. Instead, the FOP and the rest of the Blue Lives Matter crowd are largely silent at a time when police officers need them the most,” argues columnist Solomon on why the Fraternal Order of Police needs to be more vocal about officers harmed during the Jan. 6 riots.

Philadelphians should ease their concerns over developments related to reopening and repurposing Martin Luther King Drive, suggests the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia policy director, Randy Lobasso.

With the rise in shootings in Philadelphia comes an uptick in gun violence survivors, and Daniel Semenza, an assistant professor at Rutgers University, Camden, urges help to be provided for shooting victims facing trauma.

Your daily dose of | Gandys Beach

A new book by South Jersey native Hal Taylor illustrates the people and places of New Jersey’s “Other Shore.” In the book, Taylor captures the pleasant and lush visuals that make Gandys Beach and neighboring spots hidden gems.