🎡 18 hours at Morey’s Piers | Morning Newsletter

It’s supposed to be another hot day and we’re likely to get more of those random downpours. And no, it’s not your imagination, a weather official confirmed that the atmosphere’s behavior has been “crazy.”

The three amusement piers known collectively as Morey’s Piers in the Wildwoods is never really empty regardless of the time of day. It’s an amusement empire.

Our lead story follows Inquirer reporter Jason Nark as he spends an entire day there, from sunrise to closing time.

Morey’s Piers is family owned and it’s not small with its 100 rides, two water parks, and employing more than 1,500 seasonal workers.

Through our written-by-the-hour story, watch the piers come alive with workers and tourists.

The Inquirer tags along as the inspectors check roller coasters at the crack of dawn all the way until Bobby Rydell’s 1963 hit “Wildwood Days” plays to signal that it’s time to go home.

Meet the lifeguards, security guards, and other workers who kept the popular tourist draw running and safe through a busy Fourth of July weekend.

Click here for an inside look and stay for the beautiful visuals.

Donald Trump is struggling to convince a judge that his job as president in 2020 gives him immunity from current lawsuits.

This week, Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Erdos rejected a request by the former president and his campaign to dismiss a 2021 defamation case.

The case: James Savage, a Delaware County voting machine supervisor, is accusing Trump of pushing unsubstantiated claims that he tampered with the 2020 election results. Savage said comments from Trump, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and two Delaware County Republican poll watchers made him a target for hatred, ridicule, and physical threats. Savage is also suing Giuliani and the poll watchers.

This is a fight Trump has lost twice already for separate cases decided in Washington, D.C., and New York.

Continue reading to learn the basis of Erdos’ ruling.

What you should know today

🐝 Reminiscing about: Bey day. If you weren’t able to go to her concert Wednesday night, live vicariously through our review and this superfan who wore a six-pound UFO mask as a nod to the song, “Alien Superstar.”

🪧 Explaining: The SAG-AFTRA strike and what that means for your favorite shows.

